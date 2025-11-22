Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,192 in the last 365 days.

Three lanes closed on westbound H-1 Freeway, evening of Monday, Nov. 24

Posted on Nov 21, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of a three-lane closures of the westbound H-1 Freeway, near the Makakilo Drive off-ramp on Monday, Nov. 24, for survey and layout work. 

Crews will close three left lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Makakilo Drive off-ramp, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. At midnight, work will switch to the right lanes of the roadway, including the far-left lane of the Makakilo off-ramp. The closure is needed for surveying and layout work along the westbound H-1 Freeway in preparation for pavement rehabilitation. Ramps will remain open during this work. One side of the freeway will be worked on at a time. 

On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 25, this work will move to the vicinity of the Kunia/Ewa Beach off-ramps, closing the three left lanes of the westbound H-1 Freeway from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and switching to the right-hand side of the roadway at midnight. Ramps will also remain open during this work, one side to be worked on at a time.  

Please plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to your destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. 

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.  

Please note, all work is weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. 

 

 

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three lanes closed on westbound H-1 Freeway, evening of Monday, Nov. 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more