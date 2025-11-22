Three lanes closed on westbound H-1 Freeway, evening of Monday, Nov. 24

Main, News Posted on Nov 21, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of a three-lane closures of the westbound H-1 Freeway, near the Makakilo Drive off-ramp on Monday, Nov. 24, for survey and layout work.

Crews will close three left lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Makakilo Drive off-ramp, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. At midnight, work will switch to the right lanes of the roadway, including the far-left lane of the Makakilo off-ramp. The closure is needed for surveying and layout work along the westbound H-1 Freeway in preparation for pavement rehabilitation. Ramps will remain open during this work. One side of the freeway will be worked on at a time.

On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 25, this work will move to the vicinity of the Kunia/Ewa Beach off-ramps, closing the three left lanes of the westbound H-1 Freeway from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and switching to the right-hand side of the roadway at midnight. Ramps will also remain open during this work, one side to be worked on at a time.

Please plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to your destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note, all work is weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###