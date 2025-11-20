Helicopter to conduct LIDAR scanning on slope behind the H-3 Haʻikū portal

Main, News Posted on Nov 20, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that a helicopter will be used to create Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scans of the slope behind the Kāne‘ohe-bound H-3 Haʻikū Portal from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 25, weather permitting. The scans are being taken to get a 3D model of the slope’s surface.

The helicopter will maintain a minimum of 400 feet above traffic — specifically the tunnel entrances — and will fly over the Hālawa and Windward sides of the Harano Tunnel. The scans are for a future slope stabilization project.

