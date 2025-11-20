Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,578 in the last 365 days.

Helicopter to conduct LIDAR scanning on slope behind the H-3 Haʻikū portal

Posted on Nov 20, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that a helicopter will be used to create Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scans of the slope behind the Kāne‘ohe-bound H-3 Haʻikū Portal from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 25, weather permitting. The scans are being taken to get a 3D model of the slope’s surface.

 

The helicopter will maintain a minimum of 400 feet above traffic — specifically the tunnel entrances — and will fly over the Hālawa and Windward sides of the Harano Tunnel. The scans are for a future slope stabilization project.

 

# # #

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Helicopter to conduct LIDAR scanning on slope behind the H-3 Haʻikū portal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more