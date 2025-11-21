Rabid Animals Confirmed in Multiple Counties; Six People and Eleven Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a racoon, a skunk and a cat have tested positive for rabies. The cases are unrelated.

In Dorchester County, a raccoon found near Jeanette Circle and Foster Street in Summerville, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One stray feral cat was in direct contact with the raccoon and exposed to infectious saliva. This cat will be euthanized due to public safety concerns.

In Abbeville County, a skunk found near Bulls Horn and Bouchillon roads in Abbeville, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Seven dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Laurens County, a stray orange cat found near Geddy and Millrock Church roads in Gray Court, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Six people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. Two vaccinated dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. An unvaccinated black and grey stray cat kept with the orange cat has been euthanized after further safety concerns were evaluated with the caretakers.

Both the Dorchester County raccoon and the Abbeville County skunk were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Nov. 17, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Nov. 18, 2025. The Laurens County cat was submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing Nov. 18, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 19, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon, skunk, cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH using the Animal Incidents Reporting form at dph.sc.gov/ReportAnimalIncidents. “It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure to people, pets and colony members because they comingle with wildlife regularly. Therefore, due to the highly variable incubation rate of rabies in animals, stray and feral cats could be infected with rabies, not showing symptoms, and shedding the virus in their saliva unknowingly to people who might find and attempt to help them. The incubation time frame is generally three to 12 weeks, but can range from several days to months, rarely exceeding six months.

If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office. It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

In 2025, the raccoon is the first animal in Dorchester County to test positive for rabies, the skunk is the fourth animal in Abbeville County to test positive for rabies, and the cat is the fifth animal in Laurens County to test positive for rabies. In 2024, none of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Abbeville County, one was from Dorchester County, and four were in Laurens County. There have been 92 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

