FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports Three New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 52, and New Public Exposures

Nov. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting three new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 52 and the total number reported to DPH this year is 55.

Two of the cases are household members of known cases. A third is the result of unknown community transmission.

Based on contact tracing from the most recent new cases, DPH is reporting there are now 137 people in quarantine and one in isolation. Fifty-seven of those are individuals from Lyman Elementary, 55 are from Boiling Springs Middle School, and one attends D.R. Hill Middle School. All school faculty, staff, students and parents have been notified. Students from those schools who quarantine successfully without developing symptoms are scheduled to be able to return to classes Nov. 29.

Additionally, DPH also is alerting the public to a confirmed case of measles in an employee at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) that may have resulted in exposures to visitors on the days of Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, 2025, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

An individual also was confirmed to have attended the Way of Truth Church in Inman, S.C., while infectious. Individuals attending on the evening of Friday, Nov. 7 from 7-11 p.m. and the morning of Sunday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. may have been exposed.

DPH is asking anyone who was at the airport or church during the hours and dates listed to be aware of measles symptoms and contact your health care provider if you become ill and let them know you may have been exposed.

People who were exposed, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Nov. 30 if at the church or Dec. 2 if at the airport.

Symptoms typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and start with a cough, runny nose, and red eyes, along with a mild to moderate fever.

Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104°F. At the same time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face and head, then rapidly spreads down the remainder of the body. A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, so someone may be able to spread measles before they know they have the disease. It is important to stay home if you are ill.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call your doctor and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Your doctor can make special arrangements to evaluate you without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk of exposure. You will be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Location of next Mobile Health Unit MMR Vaccination Opportunity:

Monday, Nov. 24: 12-3 p.m. Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St. Spartanburg, SC 29306

Community partners and interested organizations can request a Mobile Health Unit visit their location by completing this form. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 52 cases:

Under 5: 10

5-17: 31

18+: 6

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 5

Vaccination status:

49 unvaccinated, 2 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence (one still being determined).

