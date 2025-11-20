Great American Smokeout Fittingly Shares Spotlight with American Diabetes Month This November

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is celebrating the Great American Smokeout (GASO) Nov. 20 by amplifying awareness about the impact of smoking on diabetes. It is also directing South Carolinians to free tobacco quit support from the SC Tobacco Quitline.

Nicotine, which is found in all tobacco products, including oral or smokeless products such as “dip” or “snuff,” causes insulin resistance, which is a key factor in developing and worsening of type 2 diabetes. In addition to nicotine, commercial tobacco products contain other harmful chemicals that can contribute to chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation increases the risk of developing all types of diabetes and of complications from diabetes, in addition to playing a role in cardiovascular disease and risk of heart attack or stroke as well as development of some cancers.

People who have diabetes and who also use tobacco products are more likely to have difficulty controlling blood sugar that results in more damage to blood vessels, causing higher risk of kidney failure, stroke and poor circulation in the legs or feet resulting in amputations. The more someone smokes, the greater the risk.

"This month is a reminder that every choice to put down a cigarette or vape is also a choice to lower your risk for developing diabetes,” said Kristian Myers, DPH’s Diabetes and Heart Disease Management Section director. “We now have strong scientific evidence showing that nicotine in cigarettes and vapes doesn’t just worsen diabetes—it can actually trigger type 2 diabetes, even in people with no family history or other risk factors. Quitting tobacco can be one of the most powerful steps toward protecting your health and preventing diabetes and its devastating complications."

If diagnosed with any type of diabetes, enrolling in a Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) program can help you manage your condition and prevent complications. Ask your doctor for a referral or find a program at:

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to all residents of South Carolina, regardless of health insurance coverage. Callers receive personalized quit support designed to double their chance of quitting successfully. Free nicotine replacement therapy products such as patches, gum and lozenges are available to people ages 18 and up (if appropriate). Services can be accessed in multiple languages and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and for pregnant women.

To learn more about the SC Tobacco Quitline and available services, visit quitnowsc.org. To enroll now, call the number above, visit Quit for Life or text 'READY' to 34191."

“More than half of people who enroll in SC Tobacco Quitline services have a chronic medical condition – almost half of those being pre-diabetes or type 1 or 2 diabetes,” said Katy Wynne, SC Tobacco Quitline manager. “With a statewide successful quit rate of over 40%, the Quitline has helped many participants better manage their diabetes and improve their overall health by quitting tobacco. By calling the SC Tobacco Quitline, you are taking an important step toward controlling your diabetes and becoming healthier in many ways.”

To increase your chances of quitting successfully, consider these tips:

Set a quit date.

Tell friends and family for support.

Practice quitting during the Great American Smokeout Nov. 20.

Find free, evidence-based quit support from the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

Be patient with yourself and don’t give up. Every try counts!

For more information on the impact of tobacco use on diabetes, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Smoking and Diabetes webpage. Visit DPH’S tobacco cessation webpage to find free quit support options.

