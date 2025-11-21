Arrest Made in 14th Street Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, at approximately 3:48 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, suffering stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing occurred during a large fight. Three additional victims self-transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Foster Jr., of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 49-year-old Shawn Lamar Conway of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was located and arrested in Suitland, Maryland, by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the MPD Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 25140056

###