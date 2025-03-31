Data Safeguard India launches ID-PRIVACY

Privacy Compliance

ID-PRIVACY: The AI-Powered Comprehensive Privacy Management Platform built to meet DPDP Act Compliance.

DSG built the comprehensive solution early to help with DPDP Act compliance. Yielding strong return on investment with increased customer trust, operational efficiency, and stronger brand reputation.” — Sudhir Sahu

BENGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Safeguard India proudly announces the launch of ID-PRIVACY, a groundbreaking AI-powered Comprehensive Data Privacy Management Platform tailored to meet the stringent compliance mandates of India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. ID-PRIVACY is designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of India’s evolving data privacy landscape.

Previously known as ID-REDACT®, the company rebrands to it's flagship Comprehensive Privacy Management Platform to ID-PRIVACY to appropriately resonate with the announcement by MeiTY regarding possible finalization of the DPDP Act rules in April 2025.

ID-PRIVACY, built on the "Privacy by Design" principle, helps organizations navigate the complexities of Information Privacy, Communication Privacy, and Individual Privacy while eliminating compliance risks and avoiding costly fines.

ID-PRIVACY, powered by our proprietary CCE® AI Engine automates DPDP Act compliance, slashes operational costs, and accelerates deployment timelines (2 weeks), enabling enterprises to achieve measurable ROI in 4 weeks. ID-PRIVACY can be deployed on-premise or in the customer cloud within 2 weeks, requiring zero integration effort from the customer business/technology teams.

"As India embraces a new era of digital transformation, data privacy is no longer an option but a necessity. With ID-PRIVACY, we are empowering enterprises to stay compliant with the DPDP Act while building trust with their consumers," said Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO of Data Safeguard. "We have created an industry-first, AI-powered privacy solution that not only meets today’s compliance needs but is agile enough to adapt to future regulatory changes."

"As regulations evolve, businesses need a future-proof compliance solution. ID-PRIVACY is designed to be a step ahead—powered by our proprietary AI models and compliance engines," said Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & CTO. "We’ve combined deep-learning algorithms to provide unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in data privacy management."

A Must-Have for Indian Enterprises

With the DPDP Act now in effect, businesses operating in India face increased regulatory scrutiny and the risk of hefty fines for non-compliance. ID-PRIVACY is the definitive solution to proactively manage data privacy risks while maintaining operational efficiency.

"Businesses can no longer afford to take a reactive approach to data privacy. ID-PRIVACY allows enterprises to integrate compliance into their core business strategy, enabling seamless governance, risk management, and compliance automation," said Dr. Damodar Sahu, Co-Founder & CGO.

Why Indian CXOs are choosing ID-PRIVACY:

"We are on a mission to define data privacy in India," said Pranab Mohanty, Chief Business Officer. "ID-PRIVACY is the most comprehensive and AI-driven solution available, making compliance accessible for businesses of all sizes."

"Trust is the new currency in today’s digital economy," said Sameer Pande, Chief Business Officer. "ID-PRIVACY is more than a compliance tool—it’s a strategic enabler that helps businesses build and maintain trust with their customers and stakeholders."

Industry Recognition & Global Reach

Data Safeguard is ranked #2 in the Global Data Privacy Market by Metastat Insights – Industry Report 2025-2032, and as a CNBC Top 50 Disruptor (2024 and 2025).

Most Innovative Data Privacy and Compliance Solution Provider - 2023

"Made in India, Made for India" - Best Privacy Compliance Solution for DPDP Act 2024

Most Comprehensive Privacy Management Platform - 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.