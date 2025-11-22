Submit Release
Derby Barracks/DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5006270

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Jeff Ferrier                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2025   /    0909 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Derby

VIOLATION: DUI#3

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Garneau                                         

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In the morning hours on 11/21/2025, Matthew Garneau, 41, of Derby called the State Police several times. It was reported Garneau sounded intoxicated and it was believed he was operating a motor vehicle at the time. Troopers canvased the area where he was last known to be and located Garneau operating before pulling behind a house in an attempt to hide. Garneau showed indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Garneau was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a $5,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025   /   12:30 PM         

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881


Legal Disclaimer:

