Derby Barracks/DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5006270 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jeff Ferrier STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 11/21/2025 / 0909 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Derby VIOLATION: DUI#3 ACCUSED: Matthew Garneau AGE: 41 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In the morning hours on 11/21/2025, Matthew Garneau, 41, of Derby called the State Police several times. It was reported Garneau sounded intoxicated and it was believed he was operating a motor vehicle at the time. Troopers canvased the area where he was last known to be and located Garneau operating before pulling behind a house in an attempt to hide. Garneau showed indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Garneau was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a $5,000 bail. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 / 12:30 PM COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility BAIL: $5,000 MUG SHOT: INCLUDED



Trooper Jeff Ferrier Vermont State Police Troop A - Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 (802) 334-8881



