Derby Barracks/DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5006270
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2025 / 0909 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Derby
VIOLATION: DUI#3
ACCUSED: Matthew Garneau
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In the morning hours on 11/21/2025, Matthew Garneau, 41, of Derby called the State Police several times. It was reported Garneau sounded intoxicated and it was believed he was operating a motor vehicle at the time. Troopers canvased the area where he was last known to be and located Garneau operating before pulling behind a house in an attempt to hide. Garneau showed indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Garneau was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025 / 12:30 PM
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
