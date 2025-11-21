Williston Barracks/MV Crash, DUI-Drug, Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1009166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: November 20, 2025, at 1601 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barber Street, St George, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Negligent Operation, Arrest Warrant





ACCUSED: Justin Beaudry

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St George, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2025, at approximately 1601 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the parking lot of the Simon's Gas Station located on Barber Street in the Town of Saint George for a report of a vehicle that collided with a building. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers learned that the operator of the vehicle, Justin Beaudry (33) of Saint George, VT, had collided with the front porch of the old schoolhouse next to the gas station.





While speaking with Beaudry, several indicators of impairment were observed. Beaudry was screened for driving under the influence of drugs and subsequently arrested. Beaudry was also found to have an active arrest warrant in the State of Vermont for failing to appear for previous DUI arrest. Bail for this warrant was set at $500. Beaudry was later transported to the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division to be arraigned.





Beaudry was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 12, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug and Negligent Operation.





The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Hinesburg Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Handy's Towing, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026 at 0830

COURT: Chittenden

BAIL: $500

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.