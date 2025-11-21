Williston Barracks/MV Crash, DUI-Drug, Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009166
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 20, 2025, at 1601 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barber Street, St George, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Negligent Operation, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Justin Beaudry
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St George, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2025, at approximately 1601 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to the parking lot of the Simon's Gas Station located on Barber Street in the Town of Saint George for a report of a vehicle that collided with a building. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers learned that the operator of the vehicle, Justin Beaudry (33) of Saint George, VT, had collided with the front porch of the old schoolhouse next to the gas station.
While speaking with Beaudry, several indicators of impairment were observed. Beaudry was screened for driving under the influence of drugs and subsequently arrested. Beaudry was also found to have an active arrest warrant in the State of Vermont for failing to appear for previous DUI arrest. Bail for this warrant was set at $500. Beaudry was later transported to the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division to be arraigned.
Beaudry was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 12, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug and Negligent Operation.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Hinesburg Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Handy's Towing, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026 at 0830
COURT: Chittenden
BAIL: $500
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
