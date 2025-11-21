Submit Release
FW: TROOP A DLS INCIDENTS - Additional

25A4010426

Trooper Jason Danielsen

11820/25, 1625 hrs

Patrick Debonville, 53, Lyndon

Stopped on I 91 N , mm 131 in ST Johnsbury, for Interlock Ignition Device Required.

Cited for 1/5/2026, Caledonia County

 

 

 

From: Flanagan, Julie
Sent: Friday, November 21, 2025 10:58 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: TROOP A DLS INCIDENTS

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, November 12, 2025 through Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

25A4010229

Sgt. Crista Maurice

11/14/25, 2249 hours

Kasea Hill, 46, Hardwick

Stopped for lane violation on US RT 2, near N Danville Rd, St Johnsbury

Cited for 12/29/25, Caledonia County

 

 

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans,  St. Johnsbury, Williston.

 

 

