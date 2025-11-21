FW: TROOP A DLS INCIDENTS - Additional
25A4010426
Trooper Jason Danielsen
11820/25, 1625 hrs
Patrick Debonville, 53, Lyndon
Stopped on I 91 N , mm 131 in ST Johnsbury, for Interlock Ignition Device Required.
Cited for 1/5/2026, Caledonia County
From: Flanagan, Julie
Sent: Friday, November 21, 2025 10:58 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: TROOP A DLS INCIDENTS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
25A4010229
Sgt. Crista Maurice
11/14/25, 2249 hours
Kasea Hill, 46, Hardwick
Stopped for lane violation on US RT 2, near N Danville Rd, St Johnsbury
Cited for 12/29/25, Caledonia County
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.