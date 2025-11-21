FW: TROOP A DLS INCIDENTS - Additional

25A4010426 Trooper Jason Danielsen 11820/25, 1625 hrs Patrick Debonville, 53, Lyndon Stopped on I 91 N , mm 131 in ST Johnsbury, for Interlock Ignition Device Required. Cited for 1/5/2026, Caledonia County From: Flanagan, Julie

Subject: TROOP A DLS INCIDENTS STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, November 12, 2025 through Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: 25A4010229 Sgt. Crista Maurice 11/14/25, 2249 hours Kasea Hill, 46, Hardwick Stopped for lane violation on US RT 2, near N Danville Rd, St Johnsbury Cited for 12/29/25, Caledonia County A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.

