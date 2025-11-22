Wirelo Adds Nexera ONE: A Breakthrough All-in-One Screen Protection Solution for Wireless Retailers

Nexera ONE is the first fully integrated machine that cuts and installs screen protection film in one seamless process, eliminating the need for traditional manual steps and multiple devices. Nexera ONE streamlines the entire protection process by handling both cutting and installation within one automated sequence—no separate mats, tools, or multi-step setups. Wirelo enables businesses to collaborate, source and sell premium wireless products through one trusted digital platform.

The revolutionary, app-driven system simplifies screen protector services, increases efficiency and expands revenue opportunities for wireless stores.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wirelo today announced the availability of Nexera ONE, a next-generation, all-in-one screen protection system designed to transform how wireless retailers cut and install device protection. Now offered exclusively through Wirelo, the new technology delivers faster service times, precision cuts and a simplified workflow that dramatically reduces training needs for store staff.Nexera ONE streamlines the entire protection process by handling both cutting and installation within one automated sequence—no separate mats, tools, or multi-step setups. Nexera ONE is the first fully integrated machine that cuts and installs screen protection film in one seamless process, eliminating the need for traditional manual steps and multiple devices. Its compact footprint and proprietary, app-driven technology make it a powerful solution for retailers seeking speed, consistency and reliability, which will be necessary ahead of the busy holiday season.“Nexera ONE is a game-changer for our retail partners,” explained Arun Upadhyay, Founder & CEO of Wirelo. “By combining precision cutting, automated installation and our intuitive app, it empowers stores to deliver perfect screen protection every time, while saving time and training resources. We’re proud to offer this innovative solution exclusively through Wirelo to help our partners grow revenue and enhance the customer experience.”Retailers simply insert ProtectionPro’s new NX1 film lineup—formulated specifically for Nexera ONE’s automated install feature— into the machine, select the device model through the intuitive smart app and launch the auto-install workflow. Integrated with ProtectionPro’s NXS mobile app, the system enables users to select a device, cut the film and initiate the install workflow with just a few taps. Within minutes, the machine produces a perfectly fitted screen protector and applies it using a vacuum-assisted mechanism that ensures a flawless, bubble-free finish every time.The system also supports additional accessories, including the Protection Cleaning Gel, which is available through Wirelo and ensures a pristine surface for perfect screen protector installations.The system is engineered for mobile phone retailers, electronics resellers and repair centers that want to simplify and upgrade their screen protection offerings. By increasing installation speed, accuracy and consistency, Nexera ONE enables stores to capture more screen-protection sales and expand into new, on-demand revenue opportunities.Available compatible films include:● Ultra HD NX1 – Ultra-clear, self-healing protection with high display clarity.● Ultra Matte NX1 – Anti-glare, anti-fingerprint matte finish for high-touch environments.For wireless retailers looking to elevate their screen protection offerings, Nexera ONE represents a modern, scalable solution built to keep pace with today’s fast-moving device landscape.Wirelo, a leading B2B marketplace and technology platform for the wireless industry, connects dealers and vendors across the U.S. through a seamless ecosystem of carrier-approved products, centralized ordering and data-driven tools that enhance operational efficiency and growth. The addition of Nexera ONE strengthens Wirelo’s commitment to bringing innovative, revenue-boosting solutions to wireless retailers nationwide.To celebrate the launch, Wirelo is offering a limited-time promotion . Customers can use promo code NEXERA100 to receive $100 off the Nexera ONE screen protection machine. Offer not cumulative with other discounts.About WireloWirelo is a B2B marketplace and technology platform for the wireless industry. It connects dealers and vendors across the U.S., enabling seamless collaboration, access to carrier-approved products, and data-driven tools that drive growth and efficiency.

