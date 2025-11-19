Comoto’s 2025 Moto Intro Program Accelerates Growth of Inclusive Riding Community

In partnership with the MIC and its Ride With Us initiative, the program connected 360 participants across Philadelphia, Denver and Atlanta, giving them a first-hand opportunity to experience two wheels in a controlled, welcoming environment The Comoto Family of Brands successfully wrapped its 2025 Moto Intro program, a multi-city initiative designed to introduce new riders to the thrill of motorcycling. With historically lower riding participation than their male counterparts, it's encouraging to see the high turnout from prospective women riders.

Comoto Family of Brands Expands Access to Motorcycling Through Hands-On Experiences and Industry Collaboration

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Comoto Family of Brands — encompassing Cycle Gear, RevZilla, J&P Cycles and REVER — successfully wrapped its 2025 Moto Intro program, a multi-city initiative designed to introduce new riders to the thrill of motorcycling. In partnership with the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) and its Ride With Us initiative, the program connected 360 participants across Philadelphia, Denver and Atlanta, giving them a first-hand opportunity to experience two wheels in a controlled, welcoming environment.The 2025 events were hosted at two Cycle Gear locations and one RevZilla location, featuring motorcycles provided by Triumph and Honda, with coaching led by Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF)-certified instructors. Participants received free use of gear, guidance from Gear Experts and complimentary Riders Preferred Membership subscriptions — with more than 105 memberships redeemed throughout the series.Beyond first rides, the events yielded 40+ MSF Basic RiderCourse signups and featured 15 MSF RiderCoaches, underscoring the industry’s shared commitment to turning new curiosity into confident, safety-minded riders.Demonstrating the growing diversity of the rider community, the Moto Intro participants were 53% male and 47% female — a near parity. With historically lower riding participation than their male counterparts, it's encouraging to see the high turnout from prospective women riders. The average age of participants was 31, reinforcing Comoto’s continued success in attracting younger generations to motorcycling.“Moto Intro is doing exactly what the industry needs — meeting potential riders where they are and giving them a fun, low-pressure way to try motorcycling for themselves,” explained Steve Bontempo, Chief Marketing Officer of Comoto and President of RevZilla and J&P Cycles. “The fact that nearly half of our participants this year were women and most were in their early 30s speaks volumes about the power of accessibility and inclusion in growing our sport.”Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President of Market Expansion for the Motorcycle Industry Council, reiterated the importance of the Moto Intro events, adding, “This program demonstrates the collective strength of the industry when we work together to welcome new riders. Each first-ride experience helps build the future of motorcycling — one new rider at a time.”Building on the momentum of 2025, Comoto and MIC plan to expand the Moto Intro program in 2026, with additional cities, OEM partnerships and enhanced training and safety education opportunities designed to further connect first-time riders to the wider motorcycling community.For more information about the Moto Intro program or to stay updated on 2026 events, visit cyclegear.com/ride-with-us About the Comoto Family of BrandsComoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.About the Motorcycle Industry CouncilThe Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C.

