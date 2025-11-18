NEFT Vodka and Partners Launch Future of Drift Giveaway to Empower the Next Generation of Drifters

Presented by Vyper and hosted by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel and K1, the Future of Drift Giveaway gives aspiring drivers the chance to win pro-level drift cars, train with Formula DRIFT champions and experience the thrill of a VIP track day The NEFT Future of Drift Giveaway is made possible thanks to the support of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Vyper, K1 Speed, Taxi Garage, Rhino USA and BC Racing — a group united in helping bring fresh talent into the sport. NEFT Vodka is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , Official Spirit Sponsor of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, is shifting gears with a coalition of partners to launch one of the most ambitious giveaways in motorsports: three fully drift-ready vehicles, each awarded by one of NEFT’s sponsored Formula DRIFT PRO drivers.The mission is simple but bold—empower the next breakout drifter to take their shot at competing in Formula DRIFT. With three top-tier builds on the line, NEFT and its partners are giving fans and aspiring drivers the opportunity to transform their passion into a professional-level ride.The giveaways, presented by Vyper and hosted by Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel and K1, will roll out across three months, each featuring a custom-built vehicle from NEFT’s elite driver roster:- Chris Forsberg – Nissan 370Z (October 2025): Built in partnership with Forsberg Racing, Forsberg’s 370Z will go to a winner who submits a compelling video or written proposal explaining why they are the “Future of Drift.”- Matt Field – Chevrolet Corvette C6 (November 2025): Partnering with DRIFT CAVE, Field will award his Corvette C6 to a rising talent who demonstrates their skills and dedication through a creative video or written submission.- Adam LZ – BMW E36 M3 (December 2025): In collaboration with DRIFT HQ, LZ will give away his iconic BMW E36 M3 to an entrant who showcases their abilities through racing simulator footage.“Drifting is about precision, creativity and pushing yourself to the edge—and that’s exactly the kind of spirit we want to inspire with this giveaway,” explained Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. “Working with these incredible partners allows us to connect with fans in a truly unique way, while giving the next generation of drivers a chance to prove they have what it takes to make it in Formula DRIFT.”The NEFT Future of Drift Giveaway is made possible thanks to the support of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, Vyper, K1 Speed, Taxi Garage, Rhino USA and BC Racing — a group united in helping bring fresh talent into the sport.The program represents more than just a prize; it’s a pathway into one of the world’s most exciting motorsports. Aspiring drivers are encouraged to bring their passion, skill and story forward for a chance to win a pro-level car and join the drift community at its highest level.If that wasn’t enough, beyond just winning a drift-ready car, the three winners will be invited to a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Apple Valley Speedway in January 2026. Each will receive:- An all-expenses-paid trip to the track- One-on-one training with their respective pro driver- Professional content capture of the entire experience- VIP access to the Formula DRIFT season opener- A vehicle handoff ceremony with media coverageThe Grand Finale cements the giveaway as not only a chance to own a professional-level drift car, but also an opportunity to step directly into the world of Formula DRIFT with mentorship, visibility and community support.All qualified submissions will be reviewed by a driver-led judging panel featuring Chris Forsberg, Matt Field and Adam LZ, who will evaluate creativity, skill and potential. Finalists will then be put forward for a community voting component, allowing fans to help shape the future of drift. Each vehicle’s winner will be announced in a special livestream event, giving fans worldwide the chance to celebrate the next rising star of Formula DRIFT.To learn more about entry details, visit https://futureofdrift.com/ . Please don’t drink and drive.About NEFT Vodka:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives – resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savored neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favorite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavor, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

