Earth Buddy to Launch Study Pages Showcasing CBD Research for Pet Calming and Mobility

Earth Buddy’s study on pet mobility used their two hemp extracts, containing CBD and CBDa. The Quick Calm CBD spray is a convenient calming product for pets, used in Earth Buddy’s study.

Earth Buddy is highlighting the results of two pioneering pathfinder studies examining the effects of CBD and CBDa on pet calming and mobility.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Buddy, a leader in natural pet care, is highlighting the results of two pioneering pathfinder studies examining the effects of CBD and CBDa on pet calming and mobility. To make these findings more accessible, Earth Buddy will be launching new study pages on their website, providing pet owners with clear, data-driven insights into their research.

The first study focused on evaluating the ability of CBD to calm pets. Conducted with approximately 70 participants, primarily dogs and a few cats, the 26-day investigation examined pets in a real-world environment. Over the course of the study, pets were observed without CBD for six days, followed by 20 days of consistent use. The study found a 36.8% overall reduction in stress, highlighting how CBD supports pets in managing everyday stress triggers over time. Products included in the study were CBD chews for dogs, CBD oil for dogs and cats, and the Quick Calm 250mg spray for both dogs and cats.

In a separate 2022 study, Earth Buddy examined the effects of CBDa combined with CBD on joint health in dogs. With guidance from the Veterinary Cannabis Society and in partnership with MoreBetter, LTD, the study included around 30 dogs experiencing joint discomfort. Over 26 days, pet owners used Earth Buddy’s CBDa oil products and tracked their pets’ progress using various veterinary pain assessment tools. Owners observed measurable improvements in mobility and overall activity. Dogs using the Mobility Extract 500mg showed a 60% improvement in enjoyment of life, while those using Balance Extract 500mg experienced a 50% improvement in running ability over 20 days.

Earth Buddy’s studies emphasize the company’s commitment to providing pet owners with reliable, science-based information. By creating dedicated pages for each study, Earth Buddy aims to empower pet owners with transparent insights and data, helping them make informed decisions when exploring CBD and CBDa options for their pets’ well-being.

The new study pages will soon be available on Earth Buddy’s website, offering a comprehensive view of the research methodology, results, and product applications. Earth Buddy continues to prioritize rigorous research and educational content to support pets and their owners in everyday life.

About Earth Buddy:

Founded in 2016, Earth Buddy creates small-batch pet products with organic hemp plant compounds and natural ingredients. With over 25 years of combined pet care and industry experience, Earth Buddy is dedicated to transparency, quality sourcing, and science-backed formulations. Their mission is to support the long-term health and vitality of pets by delivering effective, organic products that pet parents can trust.



Why Earth Buddy was Created - The Keeva Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.