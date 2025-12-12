JUARA Skincare Offers Tiered Sale Event Throughout December, Celebrating Jamu-Inspired Skincare

In addition to their extensive line of skincare products, JUARA recently launched a home fragrance collection. JUARA has a Holiday Gift Guide that will help shoppers find the perfect gift for loved ones.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare brand rooted in Indonesian Jamu traditions, announced a month-long sale event beginning December 4, 2025, and running through January 1, 2026. The promotion provides incremental discounts based on order value: 20% off purchases of $50, 30% off purchases of $100, and 40% off purchases of $150 or more. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout, and does not extend to JUARA’s Bali Retreat Package.

Founded on the Indonesian wellness philosophy that beauty and well-being are deeply interconnected, JUARA has established itself as a leader in products that draw from traditional botanicals while prioritizing sensory experience and skin wellness. The brand’s approach has remained focused on the benefits of ritual, balance, and personal care, rather than trend-driven beauty cycles, a distinction that has resonated strongly with both longstanding and new customers.

Among the products featured during this promotional window are the Coffee Body Scrub and the Miracle Tea Recovery Cream. The Coffee Body Scrub is a purifying and exfoliating product, known for its aromatic qualities and finely milled texture. Inspired by Indonesian coffee traditions, the scrub is designed to help soften and smooth the skin while elevating the cleansing experience through scent and touch. The Miracle Tea Recovery Cream, designed to support menopausal skin, reflects JUARA’s commitment to meeting the needs of individuals experiencing physiological changes. Formulated with botanicals known for their soothing and replenishing properties, the cream has become an essential part of JUARA’s skincare offerings.

The promotion arrives at a time when consumers are increasingly interested in products that combine cultural heritage with contemporary innovation. It is featured alongside JUARA’s new Holiday Gift Guide, which aims to help shoppers find gift options for a variety of budgets and preferences. The December sales event marks one of JUARA’s largest promotions of the year and reflects the brand’s ongoing mission to make effective and holistic skincare more accessible to new and existing customers. The sale begins December 4, 2025, and concludes January 1, 2026, with discounts calculated automatically at checkout for eligible purchases.

The JUARA Story of Jamu

