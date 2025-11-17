JUARA Unveils 2025 Holiday Gift Guide and Limited-Time Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

JUARA’s Holiday Gift Guide features a variety of skincare products for the face and body, such as their Candlenut Glow Body Oil. The Holiday Gift Guide from JUARA showcases their many skincare and wellness products for an easy shopping experience.

JUARA has released their annual Holiday Gift Guide, alongside details of their upcoming Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings event.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare brand rooted in the traditions of Indonesian Jamu, has released their annual Holiday Gift Guide, alongside details of their upcoming Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings event. Designed to help customers discover thoughtful gifting options throughout the holiday season, the curated Holiday Gift Guide highlights a range of skincare and body care selections across JUARA’s signature collections.

In addition to the launch of the Holiday Gift Guide, JUARA will have a Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings event beginning November 3 and running through December 1, 2025. The promotion provides automatic savings at checkout, giving customers up to 40% off sitewide. The sale is designed to offer customers flexible opportunities to explore a wider range of JUARA offerings during the holiday season. The discount will automatically apply at checkout, ensuring a seamless experience for shoppers. This promotion does not apply to the Bali retreat package offered by JUARA.

In addition to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, JUARA will also include free gifts with qualifying purchases throughout the promotional period. Customers who spend $50 will receive a full-sized Candlenut Bar Soap, while purchases of $100 will include both the Candlenut Bar Soap and a travel-size Radiance Enzyme Scrub. Orders of $150 or more will receive the Candlenut Bar Soap, the travel-sized Radiance Enzyme Scrub, and the Coconut Ilipe Hand Balm. Purchases of $200 or more will receive all aforementioned items, plus the Candlenut Perfume Oil. These items reflect some of the brand’s most recognized and popular products, known for their silky textures, indulgent aromas, and cultural inspirations.

The Holiday Gift Guide is designed to offer suggestions for a variety of preferences and budgets, helping customers discover items that align with their personal rituals or gifting needs. It features new offerings such as the Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser for AM and PM, and the Black Tea & Ginger Oil-Free Moisturizer for the face, a long-time customer favorite. Each product featured in the guide has been selected to reflect JUARA’s emphasis on craftsmanship, skin-loving ingredients, and the sense of well-being rooted in self-care traditions.

With the seasonal event spanning several weeks, JUARA aims to provide ample time for customers to explore the guide, plan their holiday purchases, and participate in the limited-time offers. The company encourages visitors to review the full Holiday Gift Guide and explore its range of curated options, available now on JUARA’s official website.



