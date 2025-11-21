Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands National Mediation Services with Manhattan-Based ARH Mediations Division

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Mediations, led by longtime American lawyer Alejandro “Alex” R. Hernandez, Esq., is proud to announce the expansion of its national mediation services with a dedicated Manhattan division designed to serve New York City’s complex real estate, business , family, and probate disputes.With more than twenty years of legal and negotiation experience, Hernandez brings a unique, lawyer-driven approach to conflict resolution. ARH Mediations focuses on helping individuals, families, real estate professionals, investors, and business owners resolve disputes privately, efficiently, and cost-effectively—often avoiding the time, stress, and uncertainty of litigation in New York’s busy courts.“New York is one of the most sophisticated legal and real estate markets in the world, and clients here deserve mediation services that understand both the law and the human dynamics behind every dispute,” said Hernandez. “This expansion allows us to serve Manhattan families, business partners, and property owners with a process that is calm, confidential, and solution-focused.”Mediation Services Now Offered in ManhattanThe Manhattan division of ARH Mediations provides guidance and dispute resolution in:* Real Estate & Brokerage DisputesCommission disputes, buyer–seller issues, co-op and condo conflicts, investment property disagreements, and disputes involving prior brokers or agents.• Business & Partnership ConflictsLLC disputes, partnership breakups, profit-sharing conflicts, founder disputes, contracts, buy-outs, and operational disagreements.• Probate, Trust & Estate-Related MattersDisputes between heirs, executors, trustees, and beneficiaries—including conflicts involving the sale of estate property, accountings, and fiduciary duties.• Family-Connected Financial or Property ConflictsFamily business disagreements, property co-ownership issues, and complex personal-financial disputes involving multiple parties.A Modern, Accessible Mediation ModelARH Mediations offers both in-person Manhattan sessions and remote Zoom-based mediations, allowing parties in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, and nationwide to participate without travel.Hernandez is known for his direct, practical, and respectful approach, bringing decades of courtroom insight to the negotiation table. He is also bilingual (English/Spanish) and regularly works with Spanish-speaking clients and families.“The goal is always the same,” Hernandez added. “Help people get out of conflict and move forward—without losing years of their life or their savings to litigation.”About ARH MediationsARH Mediations is a national mediation service led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., focusing on real estate, business, probate, trust, and family-related disputes. With primary operations in Manhattan, Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, and Austin, the firm offers structured, confidential dispute resolution for parties and law firms across the United States.Media ContactARH Mediations – Manhattan DivisionNew York, NYWebsite: ARHMediations.comEmail: info@ARHMediations.comPhone: 646-290-7380

