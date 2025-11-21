Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands Manhattan Immigration Practice

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez , Esq., a nationally recognized immigration lawyer consultant , and founder of US Immigration Law Services LLC, today announced the expansion of his Manhattan-based practice alongside the launch of a new Beverly Hills immigration services office. The bi-coastal expansion strengthens the firm’s ability to serve families, businesses, investors, and professionals seeking efficient, attorney-guided immigration solutions in two of the country’s most internationally connected cities.With over two decades of legal and advisory experience across New York, California, and Texas, Hernandez has built a reputation for delivering streamlined immigration filings, strategic case preparation, and personalized support for individuals and employers navigating an increasingly complex federal system. The firm focuses on family immigration, business and employment visas, citizenship & naturalization, investor strategies, and high-touch application preparation.“New York and Los Angeles remain gateways for global talent, families, and entrepreneurs,” said Hernandez. “By expanding US Immigration Law Services LLC into Beverly Hills while reinforcing our Manhattan presence, we’re making it easier for clients to access trusted guidance, bilingual services, and efficient filing support—no matter where they live or work.”Beverly Hills Expansion: A West Coast Hub for Immigration GuidanceThe Beverly Hills office will serve clients throughout Los Angeles County, including high-demand communities such as West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Downtown LA, and the Westside. Services include:Family Immigration: I-130, I-485, consular processingCitizenship & Naturalization (N-400)Business & Employment Immigration SupportInvestor-Focused Immigration PlanningBilingual Application PreparationDocument Review & Filing SupportThis new office complements Hernandez’s established Manhattan immigration practice, which supports clients in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx, along with national applicants across the United States.A Lawyer-Led, Client-Centered ModelUS Immigration Law Services LLC is designed to provide accessible, attorney-supervised immigration solutions without the high costs and delays many families face. Hernandez’s background includes litigation, business law, real estate, and international advisory work—experience that informs a strategic and pragmatic approach to USCIS preparation.“Our goal is simple: bring clarity, confidence, and accuracy to the immigration process,” Hernandez added. “Whether it’s a marriage-based green card, a family petition, or preparing for citizenship, clients deserve clear communication and a trusted professional guiding their case.”About US Immigration Law Services LLCUS Immigration Law Services LLC provides immigration application preparation, petition support, and strategic advisory services for families, individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. With offices in Manhattan, New York, and Beverly Hills, California, the firm serves clients nationwide with bilingual support, attorney-supervised filings, and a commitment to high-quality, accessible immigration services.Media ContactUS Immigration Law Services LLCManhattan & Beverly HillsWebsite: usimmigrationlawservices.comPress & Media: info@usimmigrationlawservices.comPhone: 646-290-7380

