Veronica Townsend Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veronica Townsend, sole practitioner and owner of Weidman & Townsend, P.A., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how empowerment, authenticity, and positivity have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Townsend explores the journey of becoming a successful attorney and law firm owner in a male-dominated field, breaking down how mentorship, advocacy, and community involvement can drive lasting change.“I love empowering others to achieve their dreams while remaining true to themselves,” said Townsend.Veronica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/veronica-townsend

