Corina Fitch to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corina Fitch, RN, certified professional midwife, and founder of MotherFly, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares how post-partum mental health challenges ignited her passion to support mothers even beyond birth.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Fitch explores how reconnecting with purpose, tapping into creativity and creating space for authenticity, enable mothers to embrace the complexity of motherhood without losing themselves to it. She breaks down how, with the right kind of support, mothers can thrive even when faced with systemic challenges.”The best-kept secret is that, with the right guide, motherhood can be a portal to your most powerful self,” said Fitch.Corina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/corina-fitch

