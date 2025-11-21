Patricia Friberg Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Friberg, founder of Patricia Friberg Coaching, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how creativity, empathy, and human connection have shaped her approach to leadership and community impact.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Friberg explores the power of human connection as the foundation for resilience, trust, and well-being, and breaks down how reframing uncertainty as an opportunity for curiosity and creative development can strengthen relationships and enhance teamwork.“Creativity isn’t just about self-expression—it’s a bridge to understanding each other,” Friberg emphasizes.Patricia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/patricia-friberg

