Strategies for Success in a Competitive Housing Market

SRP Lending shares insights from its recent education course

Builder’s Edge offered a platform for top industry professionals to share practical insights and strategies for success in today’s market—helping builders, agents and marketers grow together” — Geoff Deckelbaum

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRP Lending recently hosted Builder’s Edge: Nailing Sales and Marketing, an educational forum that brought together leading voices in the homebuilding industry to share strategies for achieving results in a shifting market. Designed to inspire collaboration and innovation, the event encouraged builders, remodelers and investors to elevate the buyer experience, strengthen partnerships and position their businesses for sustained growth.“SRP Lending is proud to support events that strengthen the homebuilding community,” said Geoff Deckelbaum, president of SRP Lending. “Builder’s Edge offered a platform for top industry professionals to share practical insights and strategies for success in today’s market—helping builders, agents and marketers grow together.”Industry professionals gathered Nov. 5 for the event, which featured a panel of experts sharing actionable insights on design trends and best practices in sales and marketing. Panelists included Sharon Perez of HR Staging, Jennifer Barnes of Keller Williams Live Luxury, Sarah Price of Founders Kitchen and Bath and Ferguson Home, Kimberly Nehiley of Supreme Lending Services and Carol Morgan of Denim Marketing.Design and Presentation Boost Buyer InterestSharon Perez emphasized the importance of visual appeal, noting that professionally staged homes sell up to 70% faster. Rather than lowering prices, she recommended investing in staging and photography to create the “wow” factor buyers expect.“It’s not a waste of money—it’s an investment,” Perez said.From a design perspective, Sarah Price discussed popular home features that resonate with today’s buyers, including pools, smart home technology, sculleries, flex spaces and standout kitchens. She noted that small touches—such as built-in trash cans, soft-close drawers and inset cabinetry add lasting value and create a memorable experience for buyers.Differentiation Drives Sales SuccessLongtime Realtor Jennifer Barnes explained that more buyer choices have created greater competition, urging builders to study their competition and identify what makes their homes stand out. She advised refreshing listings with new photography and asking agents for honest feedback to help “stale” properties rise to the top of listing sites, and she echoed Perez’s comments about creating a “wow” factor, stating that exciting buyers is where sales and marketing start.Financing and Incentives Keep Buyers EngagedOffering creative financing options, including buydowns and extended-term loans, helps buyers overcome affordability concerns. Nehiley urged builders to promote programs across every channel—from MLS listings to email and text campaigns—to educate and motivate potential buyers.“Focus on the monthly payment, not just the total price,” Nehiley said. “You want to bring people back into the market who may have walked away before these attractive incentives were available.”Marketing as an Investment, Not a CostCarol Morgan of Denim Marketing reminded attendees that modern marketing demands a multi-channel approach. From websites and blogs to video, OTT advertising and social media, visibility and consistency remain key to success. Strong search engine optimization (SEO) places builders in front of homebuyers, and builders can utilize analytics to understand how their campaigns are being consumed.“You want to be in more places but know what works and what doesn’t work for your business goals,” said Morgan. “It’s important to be Google-able in the digital age.”Collaboration and Relationships Fuel ResultsThroughout the discussion, panelists agreed that relationships remain central to success and encourage builders to collaborate with agents, vendors and partners to enhance buyer experiences and trust.Builder’s Edge: Nailing Sales and Marketing is part of SRP’s ongoing commitment to bringing industry leaders together to share expertise and strengthen the homebuilding community.For more information about SRP Lending's services, please visit www.srplending.com About SRP Lending:SRP Lending is a leading private money lender providing quick, flexible, and straightforward loan options for builders and contractors. With a customer-centric approach, SRP Lending prioritizes efficiency, flexibility and customer control over the lending process, offering an effective alternative to traditional bank financing.For more information, contact SRP Lending at 678-592-7176 or visit www.SRPlending.com

