Traton Homes Announces 2025 Cobb Christmas Toy Drive

Metro Atlanta builder continues 21-year tradition of giving back to local families

Each holiday season, we’re reminded how generous our team, partners and homeowners are, and how a simple act of giving can bring so much joy to children and families in our community.” — Chris Poston, Chief Operating Officer

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traton Homes invites the community to spread holiday cheer by donating new, unwrapped toys for its annual Cobb Christmas Toy Drive, running now through Friday, December 12, 2025. At the close of the collection, the Traton team will celebrate by stuffing a transit bus with all the donations gathered from its communities and corporate office.“For 21 years, supporting Cobb Christmas has been one of the most rewarding traditions for our Traton Homes family,” said Chris Poston, Chief Operating Officer of Traton Homes. “Each holiday season, we’re reminded how generous our team, partners and homeowners are, and how a simple act of giving can bring so much joy to children and families in our community. It’s an honor to continue this tradition of caring and connection.”For more than two decades, the Marietta-based builder has proudly supported Cobb Christmas, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low-income and working-poor families in Cobb County during the holiday season. Each year, Traton Homes employees, trade partners and homeowners come together to donate thousands of toys, creating brighter holidays for children across the county.This year’s goal is to ensure every child enjoys a magical Christmas morning. While toys for ages 3-12 are appreciated, there is a special need for gifts for children ages 9-12. Suggested items include educational toys, Legos, dolls, sports equipment, play kitchens, puzzles and remote-control toys.“Our annual toy drive is one of our favorite holiday traditions because it brings our team and community together for such a meaningful cause,” said Kimberly Garwood, Director of Marketing for Traton Homes. “We encourage everyone to help us make this season brighter for Cobb County families in need. Every single toy makes a difference.”Donations can be dropped off at any Traton Homes community or at the Traton Homes corporate office located at 720 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta.Cobb Christmas is a 100% volunteer-run, non-denominational organization that provides food and toys to qualifying Cobb County families during its annual holiday distribution event. For more information, visit www.CobbChristmas.net For more details about Traton Homes and its Cobb County new home communities, visit www.TratonHomes.com ABOUT TRATON HOMESFounded 54 years ago, family-owned Traton Homes is one of metro Atlanta’s most established and innovative homebuilding companies and is expanding its footprint along the Florida panhandle. The award-winning firm is known for combining traditional building practices with a passion for the latest systems and styles to create some of Greater Atlanta and the Florida panhandle’s most sought-after full-featured townhomes, single-family homes and active lifestyle communities. Traton blends beautifully crafted design with top-quality building materials to create homes and communities with enduring appeal, offering exceptional value.Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Traton Homes offers “Altogether More” to homeowners, including more experience, more impressive architecture, more outstanding features and more rewarding lifestyles in more desirable locations. For more information about Traton Homes, call 770-427-9064 or visit www.TratonHomes.com . The builder’s corporate office and design center are located at 720 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta, Georgia.

