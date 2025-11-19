10 Homes Available at Knight Walk at Howell Station

The Middle Housing Company offers buyer bonus at West Midtown community

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avenue Realty announces that Knight Walk at Howell Station, located in Atlanta’s historic Howell Station neighborhood, has generated strong interest, with nearly 40% of homes spoken for. Priced from the low- to mid-$400,000s, just 10 homes remain in this unique, intown community.To celebrate this robust demand, The Middle Housing Company is offering a limited-time 3% buyer bonus, designed to make homeownership at Knight Walk even more attainable. The incentive can be applied toward closing costs, HOA fees or design upgrades, making it easier than ever to personalize a new home at Knight Walk at Howell Station and enjoy valuable savings at closing. (See agent on-site for complete details on the bonus).Blending timeless charm with contemporary living, Knight Walk at Howell Station draws inspiration from the neighborhood’s industrial heritage and the nearby historic train depot. These fee-simple city homes embrace urban vitality with thoughtful architecture, modern finishes and a focus on walkable, connected living.Designed for City LifePerfectly positioned in the heart of the city’s thriving Westside, Knight Walk offers unmatched access to local favorites such as Westside Paper, King Plow Arts Center and the Beltline Spur Trail. Residents are just steps from Knight Park, blocks from Westside Park and Quarry Yards, and minutes from Georgia Tech, Midtown and downtown Atlanta. With a nearby MARTA stop and an ever-evolving scene of restaurants and nightlife, Knight Walk puts the best of Atlanta within easy reach.Every home at Knight Walk is a bright end-unit design with windows on three sides that maximize natural light and create a sense of openness rarely found in city living. The three-story floor plans feature 10-foot ceilings, open-concept main levels and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Kitchens are outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer cabinetry, while the covered rear deck is ideal for entertaining guests or enjoying a morning cup of coffee.The lower level offers a private one-car garage and extra storage, and the top floor features two spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite with double vanities and a tiled shower.Within the community, residents enjoy an inviting community green space complete with Adirondack seating and a fenced dog run, creating the perfect atmosphere to gather with neighbors.Homes at Knight Walk are built by The Middle Housing Company, known for crafting architecturally thoughtful “missing middle” housing in walkable, connected neighborhoods. Each home is designed with enduring materials and an emphasis on placemaking, reflecting a deep commitment to sustainable urban living.Tour Knight Walk TodayProspective buyers are encouraged to visit the Sales Center to schedule a tour of Knight Walk at Howell Station, or visit weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call Phil Cooper at 404-735-6375 or phil@avenue-realty.com to set up an appointment. Knight Walk at Howell Station is located at Knight Walk NW, Atlanta, GA 30328. Home shoppers can also tour the model home at 1123 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. For more information, visit www.KnightWalkatHowellStation.com

