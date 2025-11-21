Submit Release
Crystal Hogue Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Hogue, Founder and CEO of CHM Bible Theatre and Executive Coach for Nonprofits, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose, creativity, and faith-driven leadership can empower communities and inspire lasting change.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.

In her episode, Hogue explores the impact of purpose-driven leadership and the power of the arts to transform communities, and breaks down how mentorship, creativity, and faith-based programming can cultivate confidence, resilience, and human flourishing.

“If God called you, He will equip you to fulfill your purpose—trust the process,” said Hogue.

Crystal’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/crystal-hogue.

Crystal Hogue
Women in Power
