Chicago Musician Reaches 1,000 Volunteer Hours at Food Pantry, Encourages Artists to Increase Community Engagement

Independent Artist DJ Mr Alex Marks Service Milestone at St. Cyprian's Food Pantry, Advocates for Musicians to Expand Social Impact Beyond Creative Output

My hope is that other musicians will consider how they can contribute to addressing local needs in their own communities.” — Alexandre Prokouchkine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent musician Alexandre "Alex" Prokouchkine, known professionally as DJ Mr Alexandrovski, has reached 1,000 volunteer hours serving with St. Cyprian's Food Pantry, a Chicago nonprofit providing emergency food assistance to working families since 1983. Prokouchkine, who serves as the organization's PR and Site Administrator, is encouraging fellow musicians and artists to match their creative pursuits with community service commitments.The milestone represents approximately six months of full-time work donated to the food pantry, which serves families in northwest Chicago zip codes 60634, 60707, and 60639. St. Cyprian's provides monthly food distributions to families the organization describes as "working poor"—households where employment income remains insufficient to cover housing, transportation, medical needs, and proper nutrition."Volunteers like Alex who contribute both time and professional skills make a significant difference in our ability to serve the community," said Joan Billingham, St. Cyprian's Food Pantry Director. "His work on communications and web presence has helped us reach families who need our services."Prokouchkine's volunteer work includes website administration, public relations strategy, and hands-on service during the pantry's Monday and Thursday morning food distributions. He balances this commitment with his career as an independent recording artist producing music for streaming platforms including Spotify and other digital services.According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, fewer than 25 percent of Americans volunteer regularly, with even smaller percentages reaching 1,000 or more cumulative service hours. The milestone qualifies for recognition under programs such as the President's Volunteer Service Award, which acknowledges sustained volunteer commitments.Prokouchkine is calling on musicians and entertainment industry professionals to establish similar service commitments alongside their creative careers. "Artists have platforms and visibility that can drive community impact," he stated. "My hope is that other musicians will consider how they can contribute to addressing local needs in their own communities."St. Cyprian's Food Pantry operates from United in Faith Lutheran Church at 6535 W. Irving Park Road and welcomes donations and volunteers. The pantry partners with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide emergency food assistance to eligible families once per month. The organization served thousands of families throughout 2025 and continues to rely entirely on volunteer support and community donations.Contact:Alexandre ProkouchkineDJ Mr AlexandrovskiPhone: (312) 998-5012About St. Cyprian's Food PantryFounded in 1983, St. Cyprian's Food Pantry provides emergency food assistance to families in northwest Chicago. The pantry is an ecumenical ministry supported by multiple faith communities and operates through volunteer service and community donations. For more information, visit www.unitedinfaith.org/st-cyprians-food-pantry

