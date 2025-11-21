Donita Royal Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donita Royal, founder of Mothers Against Violence Healing Ministry, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, compassion, and faith have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Royal explores the importance of finding purpose in your pain and supporting others through shared experiences, and breaks down how community, prayer, and personal healing can drive lasting change.“You can conquer anything through your hurt and pain by helping others with compassion,” said Royal.Donita’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/donita-royal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.