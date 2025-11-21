Dean Griess selected as Top Public Speaking Coach of the Year by IAOTP

Dean Griess will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Griess, Speaker, Author, Facilitator, and Consultant, was recently selected as Top Public Speaking Coach of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades in the industry, Mr. Griess has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Griess is a speaker, an author, a facilitator and a consultant. He is dedicated to elevating the communication skills of professionals globally. As a communication expert, he specializes in public speaking coaching, facilitation training, and audience engagement strategies. His goal is to empower you to speak with confidence, authenticity, and impact, whether you're presenting in a boardroom or on a stage.Mr. Griess also authored his book titled, “Don’t Show Your Duck Butt: Tools to Kick A$$ in Front of Any Audience,” a narrative he uses to inspire confidence, ensuring presenters keep their inner chaos beneath the waterline to deliver seamless experiences.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to top skills facilitation, training, workshop facilitation, employee training, leadership, corporate training, public speaking, training, and corporate events.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Griess was studying Zoology until he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications from Colorado State University. He also earned certifications as a 5 Choices of Extraordinary Productivity Facilitator from Franklie Covey Co; a Situational Self Leadership Facilitator from Blanchard; and an ATD Master Trainer through the Association for Talent Development. In addition, he has a Kirkpatrick Bronze Level Certification through Kirkpatrick Partners, LLC.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Griess has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Public Speaking Coach of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Griess for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Griess attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. His ultimate vision is to “fight the good fight against the fear of public speaking. Seeing is believing, and I am showing clients that with the right tools and mindset, anyone can create an exceptional audience experience.”For more information please visit: https://deangriess.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

