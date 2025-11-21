AMY HITCHINSON SELECTED FOR THE EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD BY IAOTP

Amy Hitchinson will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Hitchinson was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Amy Hitchinson will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than three decades of experience in the childcare and early learning industry, Amy Hitchinson, Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning has proven herself a respected leader and expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven professional, Amy is recognized for her straightforward, solution-focused approach to collaborating with families, staff, government agencies, and industry peers. Her unwavering focus on what's best for children and families has positioned her at the forefront of early education in Illinois.At the heart of Amy's mission is The Ivy Academy, a nonprofit early learning center serving children from six weeks to 12 years of age. The Ivy Academy fosters a love for learning and encourages holistic development intellectual, emotional, and social through creative exploration and play-based education. With a team of passionate and qualified educators, The Ivy Academy provides a safe and nurturing environment where children thrive. Programs include infant care that supports early developmental milestones, toddler classes designed to build curiosity and independence, and a dynamic preschool and pre-K curriculum that promotes creativity and school readiness. Kindergarten programs, both full- and half-day, lay a strong academic foundation, while before- and after-school care offers enrichment and homework support. During the summer, children can enjoy themed adventures through Ivy Academy's engaging summer camp experience. Her work is especially meaningful as a mother to a daughter living with a disability, an experience that has profoundly shaped her approach to advocacy and inclusive education.Amy's current and previous roles include Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning in Elgin, Illinois, a position she has held since 2011, and Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning II, Inc. in Geneva since 2018. Amy also founded the North End Youth Center in 2020, a hub for youth support and enrichment in Elgin. She has served as President of Harrington Builders Inc. since 2013, using her experience to help local families access affordable housing. Previously, she held leadership positions, including Area Director for PROaupair, a national agency specializing in professional au pairs for children with special needs, and Center Director at Betty's Daycare in Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg for over two decades.Her areas of expertise span early childhood development, childcare management, nonprofit leadership, child and youth advocacy, organizational leadership, and parenting skills training. She is primarily known for her work in special education collaboration and her deep commitment to supporting inclusive and accessible learning environments.Before embarking on her professional journey, Amy built a strong academic foundation. She earned a Master's Degree in Sociology from National Louis University. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Humanistic Sociology from Western Illinois University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and an Associate's Degree in Child Development from William Rainey Harper College. Her academic achievements also include a Certificate in Child Development and multiple recognitions for early childhood literacy and child advocacy.Throughout her illustrious career, Amy Hitchinson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is being honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala in Las Vegas for her selection as for Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her successful career, Amy is deeply involved in her community. She served on a task force for the Illinois State Board of Education and co-authored "Parent's Rights for Disabled Children," a publication that informs families about the educational rights of children receiving special education services. She is a founding member of the Illinois Daycare Owners Association and a regular contributor to the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. Amy is actively engaged with numerous community organizations and initiatives across Kane County, Illinois. With three thriving centers currently in operation, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson’s vision continues with plans to expand internationally. Collaborating with Italian officials, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson and her team are poised to introduce groundbreaking programs focusing on adults with developmental disabilities in Italy. This initiative will transform unused properties into vibrant community centers, intertwining local resources and international cooperation.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Amy Hitchinson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Amy is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Amy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, Amy Hitchinson hopes to continue to make a lasting impact in her community and beyond.For more information, please visit: www.theivyacademy.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top, prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping to build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best, creating a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.