Joan Ava Gillman was recently selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP

Joan Ava Gillman will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joan Ava Gillman, Science teacher at the Browning School and leader of the K-8 Green Team, the Browning School's environmental club, was just recently selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their respective fields, their significant contributions to society, and their profound impact on their industries. Joan Gillman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in December 2026 at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of experience in education, Ms. Gillman has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is a certified educator through National Geographic and is widely recognized for her impactful tenure at The Browning School in New York. Since 2019, she has taught second-, fourth-, and sixth-grade students in STEM disciplines, after previously serving as a science teacher for second-, fifth-, and sixth-grade students. Additionally, she is a licensed K–8 educator in New Jersey and holds an endorsement in K–12 education for students with hearing impairments.Before joining The Browning School, Ms. Gillman spent a decade teaching fifth and sixth-grade science at The Calhoun School in New York. Her extensive career also includes roles at Anna C. Scott Elementary School, Yeshivat Noam, The Bede School in Englewood, Joytown Kent Elementary School, and St. Angela Merici School. She dedicated 20 years to the Professional Children’s School in New York City, serving as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher and a sixth-grade math and science instructor, and earned the Young Teachers Incentive Award for her excellence.Her areas of expertise include program and curriculum development, instructional and curriculum design, public speaking, grant writing, and research. Ms. Gillman has led workshops at numerous prestigious science conferences, including NSTA, NSTA STEM, STANYS, SCONYC, STEMteachersNYC, and the NYSAIS Diversity Symposium.Her innovative science unit, “Straw Rockets are Out of This World,” was published in Science and Children, an NSTA journal, and selected for inclusion in the book Bringing STEM to the Elementary Classroom. More recently, her work was featured in the Corwin Publishers release What Teachers Want to Know About Teaching Climate Change.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Gillman earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Felician College ( Summa Cum Laude), followed by her Master’s degree in Education from New York University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Gillman has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding accomplishments. Ms. Gillman was recognized with the Urhy/Thompson Award on behalf of the Calhoun School in 2017. In 2021, she received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and was named a Marquis Distinguished Leader by Marquis Who’s Who.Recognized as Teacher of the Year, Ms. Gillman was featured in Enterprise Magazine’s “Most Inspiring Businesswomen to Follow in 2024” and Fortune Time Magazine’s “Top 10 Influential Voices Transforming the Education Sector” in 2024. Last year, she was awarded the Top Educator of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Earlier this year, she was selected to be featured in IAOTP's publication, Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. She will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC.Looking back, Ms. Gillman attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family. Alongside her primary job, she is a talented performance pianist and violinist for several orchestras. In the future, she hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.joangillman.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

