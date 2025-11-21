Erin Kapp Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erin Kapp, founder of Kapp Legacy Group, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how clarity, conviction, and emotional grit have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Kapp explores how women can rise without shrinking by leading from vulnerability and purpose, and breaks down how emotional resilience, honest storytelling, and aligned decision-making can drive lasting transformation.“You don’t have to compromise who you are to become who you’re called to be,” said Kapp.Erin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/erin-kapp

