Modigent Highlights Operational Momentum and Workforce Investments in Q3 Update

CEO Dan Bueschel and Regional President Frank Doyle share progress on talent development, airport-sector wins, and regional growth

Our focus remains steady. Develop great people, deliver great work, and pursue growth that aligns with who we are as an organization.” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, released its Q3 quarterly video today, offering an inside look at the company’s continued operational momentum and people-first initiatives. Emmy-winning journalist Carey Peña hosted the update and was joined by CEO Dan Bueschel and special guest Frank Doyle, Regional President for the South Central Region. Together, they discussed Modigent’s progress in workforce development, key contract wins across aviation and healthcare, and the strengthening of collaboration across operating companies in Texas and New Mexico.While Q3 reflected steady business movement across multiple markets, the quarter also underscored Modigent’s long-term commitment to talent. The company saw strong participation in its apprenticeship and mentorship programs, with 35 new apprentices enrolled this year. Each apprentice is matched with a senior field or technical leader who helps guide not only technical proficiency but also professional skills such as communication and time management. “We believe the competition for the future will be competition for talent,” said Bueschel. “Investing deeply in our people ensures we continue delivering the quality, consistency, and engagement our customers expect. The mentor program strengthens both sides — apprentices grow, and mentors develop coaching and leadership skills that elevate the entire organization.”The update also highlighted significant operational wins. Modigent secured a major resident-services contract at a Texas airport, placing 50 Modigent team members onsite daily. This contract has already helped open the door to several similar opportunities within the aviation sector. In addition, the company signed a substantial resident-services agreement in Kentucky to provide controls integration and technology management for a network of hospitals statewide. “These achievements give us additional credibility in high-demand verticals,” Bueschel noted. “Aviation and healthcare both require a high level of trust and technical capability, and our teams continue to deliver.”Doyle’s segment underscored the momentum building across the South Central region, emphasizing the scale of opportunity in Texas — one of Modigent’s largest and fastest-growing markets. He highlighted the region’s expanding portfolio across major metro areas, the collaboration between operating companies, and the increasing demand for HVAC, plumbing, and controls expertise as Texas continues to attract new verticals, expand existing ones and invest heavily in infrastructure. Doyle also noted that while safety remains a foundational part of the culture, the real story this quarter is the region’s growth trajectory and the strength of the teams driving it.The Q3 video covered the following areas:• Growth in Modigent’s apprenticeship and mentorship programs• Major aviation-sector contract wins and expanding opportunities• New hospital controls-integration engagement in Kentucky• Regional collaboration and operational alignment across Texas and New Mexico• Continued investment in safety training and leadership development• Ongoing national focus on digital transformation and customer experienceModigent plans to continue investing in its people, advancing digital solutions, and exploring strategic opportunities in resident services, aviation, healthcare, and infrastructure systems.“Our focus remains steady,” Bueschel said. “Develop great people, deliver great work, and pursue growth that aligns with who we are as an organization.”###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.