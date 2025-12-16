Rocky Mountain Mechanical Deepens Food-Processing Expertise as Utah Attracts New Manufacturing Investment

Modigent company expands technical capabilities and hiring in Ogden, supporting growth in Utah’s food and beverage sector

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocky Mountain Mechanical, a commercial HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls contractor, is expanding its specialty work in food and beverage processing facilities as Utah continues to attract new manufacturing investments. The company, which recently opened a satellite office in Ogden, is adding welders, plumbers, pipefitters, HVAC installers, service technicians, and project support staff statewide to meet rising demand from food processors entering or growing in the region.Utah has posted the strongest manufacturing-job growth in the nation in recent years, with nearly a 12% increase since 2019, according to federal labor data. The Ogden-Clearfield metro area has also recorded steady employment gains, supported by manufacturing, logistics, and industrial expansion—prime sectors for food-processing development. Rocky Mountain Mechanical has positioned itself to support that growth with a specialized mechanical offering designed for highly regulated environments. Food-processing work requires sanitary systems, precision installation, and a deep understanding of GMP requirements, including plant cleanliness, material handling, drainage, humidity control, and certified welding standards.“Our teams work inside facilities where safety, hygiene, and system integrity are non-negotiable,” said Chad Heward, President at Rocky Mountain Mechanical. “Food-processing environments demand an understanding of how every mechanical and piping decision affects sanitation and production quality. Our ability to provide complete mechanical scopes—including HVAC, plumbing, piping, fabrication, and controls—under one roof is what allows us to deliver these projects with fewer risks and greater confidence for the client.”Recent projects include a national bakery facility in Ogden and additional food-processing work in Salt Lake City, where Rocky Mountain Mechanical delivered specialized piping systems, redesigned sections of process utilities, and corrected failed welds from prior contractors. The firm’s BIM-driven prefabrication allowed piping and ductwork to be built off-site and installed quickly during short production shutdown windows—an advantage in facilities where downtime directly impacts throughput.The company’s Ogden office supports northern Utah operations, including prefabrication, piping, and logistics for food-processing facilities. The location allows the company to hire local talent, respond more rapidly to construction needs, and demonstrate a long-term commitment to growth in the northern Utah industrial corridor.“Our Ogden office expands our capacity to support the region,” added Heward. “Being closer to our clients allows us to schedule prefab work more strategically and to recruit skilled labor in northern Utah, which strengthens our ability to serve food producers operating in one of the fastest-growing areas of the state.”As Utah prepares for continued growth in manufacturing through 2026, the firm expects its food-processing specialization to remain a strong driver of its expansion. To learn more about Rocky Mountain Mechanical, or apply for open jobs visit online at: https://rockymtnmech.com/ ###About Rocky Mountain MechanicalRocky Mountain Mechanical has served Utah since 1986, providing commercial HVAC, plumbing, and controls solutions—including 24/7 service—across healthcare, education, tech, industrial, and commercial sectors. Based in Salt Lake City, RMM brings local leadership and craftsmanship to a national network of mechanical innovation. For more information, visit https://rockymtnmech.com/ About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

