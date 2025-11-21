Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Receives Notice of Bankruptcy for Hansen-Mueller Co.

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 21, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been notified that Hansen-Mueller Co., of Omaha, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy effective Nov. 17, 2025. Hansen-Mueller Co. holds a grain dealer license in Iowa.

Anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer before November 17, 2025, may file a claim with the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund. Claims must be made in writing and filed with Hansen-Mueller Co. and the Grain Warehouse Bureau of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship within 120 days (March 17, 2026).

Claims can be mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Grain Warehouse Bureau. Failure to file a claim within 120 days relieves the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund of its obligation. Failure to make a timely claim against the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund does not relieve Hansen-Mueller Co. of its liability to the claimant.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's Grain Warehouse Bureau regulates and examines the financial solvency of grain dealers and grain warehouse operators to protect Iowa farmers. The Grain Warehouse Bureau is responsible for administering the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund. Created by the Iowa Legislature in 1986 during the Farm Crisis to provide financial protection to farmers, the Grain Indemnity Fund covers farmers with grain on deposit in Iowa-licensed warehouses and grain sold to state-licensed grain dealers. In the case of a failure of a state-licensed grain warehouse or grain dealer, the Fund may indemnify an eligible loss up to 90 percent to a maximum amount of $400,000 per claimant.

If claimants have questions, they can contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Grain Warehouse Bureau at 515-281-5324.

Notice of Incurrence – Hansen-Mueller Co.