Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, IEDA Lead Trade Mission to Vietnam and Indonesia

November 25, 2025 (DES MOINES) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and a 12-member delegation have returned from a trade mission to Vietnam and Indonesia. The mission, coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), included representatives from Iowa’s grain and protein commodity groups. The purpose of the mission was to strengthen trade relationships and promote Iowa’s high-quality corn, soybeans, pork, beef and biofuels in two of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets.

Vietnam and Indonesia represent significant opportunities for U.S. agricultural exports. Vietnam is among the top 10 global importers of U.S. agricultural products, purchasing more than $4.5 billion in 2024, while Indonesia imported $3.8 billion during the same period. In 2024, Iowa companies exported approximately $223.4 million in agricultural goods to Vietnam and $297.6 million to Indonesia. (Source: USDA and WISERTrade)

“Our trade mission to Indonesia and Vietnam was productive, and I was proud to lead a delegation of Iowa farmers into two fast-growing markets where we already have strong, established relationships,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “These are dynamic economies that value quality, reliability and sustainability, and Iowa competes exceptionally well on all three. We see clear opportunities to expand sales in both countries as their populations grow, and their middle classes and incomes continue to rise.”

The Iowa ag delegation visited Hanoi, Vietnam and Jakarta, Indonesia from November 14-23. The itinerary included trade policy discussions, market briefings, and business development meetings. Delegates represented the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa Soybean Association. IEDA partnered with the U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, U.S. Soybean Export Council and USDA Foreign Agricultural Service to identify prospects and organize meetings.

IEDA’s Global Business team connects Iowa companies with global markets, educates businesses on exporting and assists international companies seeking to invest in Iowa. Learn more about trade missions and services at iowaeda.com.