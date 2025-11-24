Secretary Naig Urges CARB to Quickly Implement E15 to Benefit California Drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 24, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig submitted formal comments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) urging swift action to make E15 available to California drivers. CARB is currently evaluating its implementation plan for allowing the sale of E15, a cleaner-burning, lower-cost fuel that has been used safely and successfully in many states for more than a decade.

“Our experience in Iowa shows that when drivers are given the choice, they choose E15, and they choose it again and again. E15 is a cleaner-burning, more affordable fuel that works in most existing infrastructure, supports American-made energy, and delivers real savings for families,” said Secretary Naig. “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature in establishing a statewide E15 standard, we’ve proven how good policy can strengthen our biofuels industry, lower prices for consumers, and support Iowa agriculture. As California moves toward implementation, I encourage CARB to look to Iowa as an example of how E15 can be safely, reliably and quickly integrated into the marketplace.”

Key Points from Secretary Naig’s Comments:

Iowa is the national biofuels leader

The state has 42 ethanol biorefineries and 10 biodiesel plants producing 4.6 billion gallons of ethanol and 353 million gallons of biodiesel annually. Iowa’s renewable fuels industry provides value-added markets for corn and soybeans, supports thousands of jobs, and delivers homegrown, low-carbon fuel to consumers.

Consumer demand for E15 continues to accelerate

Iowa drivers have more than 13 years of experience with E15, and nearly half of all Iowa fuel retailers now offer it. Statewide E15 sales grew from 41.6 million gallons in 2019 to 256.7 million gallons in 2024, more than a six-fold increase. Once available, E15 quickly becomes a mainstream option.

E15 saves families money

E15 is typically priced at about 15 cents per gallon below regular unleaded. In 2024 alone, Iowa drivers saved an estimated $38.5 million by choosing E15 over E10.

Existing equipment is broadly compatible with E15

After more than a decade of E15 use, Iowa has not encountered systemic infrastructure challenges. Fuel storage tanks, piping, and dispensers have proven durable and compatible, and many upgrades cost share-funded through the state’s Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program can cost less than $10,000.

Iowa’s own E15 Access Standard is evidence of confidence in the fuel

Beginning January 1, 2026, most Iowa retailers will be required to offer E15 from at least one fueling position unless exempt due to age of equipment or small-retailer status. This policy underscores Iowa’s trust in the fuel’s performance and infrastructure readiness.

CARB’s action would expand access to cleaner, more affordable, domestically produced fuel

Streamlining E15 approval would give California drivers access to a proven, lower-cost, lower-emission fuel option already used safely and successfully in many states.

Read Secretary Naig’s Full Comments to CARB.