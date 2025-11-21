Governor Ivey Proclaims November 29 as Small Business Saturday in Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed a proclamation directing Saturday, November 29, 2025, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as Small Business Saturday in Alabama.

In the proclamation, Governor Ivey notes that Alabama “believes small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the glue that holds communities together.” According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 2025 Small Business Profile, there are 465,610 small businesses operating across the state, accounting for 99.4 percent of all Alabama businesses and employing 46 percent of Alabama’s workforce. These small enterprises continue to anchor local economies and drive statewide growth.

Alabama’s small businesses also contribute significantly to global commerce. More than 3,337 Alabama small businesses export goods worldwide, totaling $4.2 billion and representing 16.4 percent of the state’s total exports.

This year’s Small Business Saturday also comes at a time when national leaders are placing renewed focus on empowering small businesses, cutting regulations that hinder growth and strengthening American-made commerce. Alabama continues to complement these priorities by championing local entrepreneurs and the communities they support.

“Small businesses are the heart and hustle of Alabama. They create jobs, carry forward family legacies and bring life to every Main Street from the Shoals to the Gulf of America,” said Governor Ivey. “As President Trump leads our country to renew its focus on American-made growth and cutting burdens for our job creators, Alabama will continue to do our part. I’m proud to proclaim November 29 as Small Business Saturday, and I’m asking Alabamians to pack the house for every shop, restaurant and service providers from the top to bottom of our state.”

Building on Governor Ivey’s emphasis on the statewide impact of small businesses, Alabama’s leading small-business advocates echoed their appreciation for the recognition and the important role these enterprises play.

“On behalf of our members, I want to thank Governor Ivey for recognizing the many contributions small businesses make to Alabama’s economy,” said Rosemary Elebash, Alabama state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “Small businesses make up more than 99 percent of all businesses in our state and employ about 40 percent of our private-sector workforce.

“It’s estimated that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community. In addition, every dollar spent at a small business creates another 50 cents in local activity because employees spend their paychecks nearby and businesses buy goods and services from other local shops.

“Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to recognize the family-owned shops, restaurants and service providers that keep Alabama’s economy strong. When Alabamians choose to shop locally, they’re supporting the jobs, services and investments that keep our communities thriving.”

To further highlight the national significance of Small Business Saturday, Janita Stewart, acting district director for the SBA Alabama District Office, offered her perspective on the occasion.

“Thanksgiving is one of the most notable holidays, and most likely, each of us has something, maybe even many things, for which to be thankful,” said Stewart. “Right on the heels of Thanksgiving Day is Black Friday, and the following week will be kicked off with Cyber Monday. In between those days is what has come to be known as “Small Business Saturday,” which kicks off the ‘Season of Small’ starting November 29th, a day set aside to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

“With the holiday season upon us and with Alabama small businesses gearing up for it, our local mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, boutiques, independent retailers, service providers and more, can maximize this opportunity by participating in Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small. We each can do our part as consumers by making it a point to support our local small businesses by shopping small.”

Alabama’s small businesses span a wide range of industries, from retail trade to construction, professional services and more. On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can explore locally owned stores, dine at family-owned restaurants and support local service providers.

The Small Business Saturday proclamation can be found here.

