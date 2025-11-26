As Boots Hit the Ground for Operation Iron Ruck, Governor Ivey Calls for Statewide Support

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, as boots hit the ground for Operation Iron Ruck this morning, offered her strong support for the annual march, an effort led by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

Earlier this month, to help the students kick off their effort, Governor Ivey hosted student veterans from both universities in her office for the official signing of the Operation Iron Ruck Day proclamation. Operation Iron Ruck Day was proclaimed for today, November 26, 2025, in the state of Alabama.

This morning, student veterans from both schools began their journey, ruck marching from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. They will arrive with the Iron Bowl game ball on Saturday, November 29.

“Our veterans have carried the weight of defending this nation, and Alabama will always stand firmly by their side,” said Governor Ivey. “As the ruck takes off, our student veterans are once again proving what sets Alabama apart – putting rivalry aside and walking for a cause bigger than themselves. Their devotion to their fellow servicemembers reflects the very best of who we are. I’m proud to stand with them and proud to support Operation Iron Ruck.”

Operation Iron Ruck spans 151 miles between the two universities through the heart of the state. Student veterans and other participants carry 22-pound ruck sacks containing donated items that the students will deliver to Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Mission 22, Tuskegee Veteran’s Assisted Living Centers and Three Hots and a Cot. The items include hygiene products and an assortment of food items.

“It says a great deal about the character of our student veterans when those from Auburn and Alabama choose unity over rivalry during Iron Bowl week to confront the issue of veteran suicide,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeff Newton. “Their commitment to this march strengthens bonds within the veteran community and offers meaningful support to those who need it most. I’m deeply proud of both universities and every participant for their dedication to bringing attention to this critical cause.”

Alabama is home to approximately 400,000 veterans. Though veterans represent about 10 percent of the state’s population, Alabama veterans also represent a disproportionate 18 percent of suicides. There were 139 veteran suicides in Alabama in 2023. If you or a loved one is battling depression or having thoughts of suicide, you are encouraged to call The Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Press 1 to speak to trained counselors and access immediately available resources.

The Operation Iron Ruck Day proclamation can be found here.

For more information on Operation Iron Ruck, please visit https://operationironruck.com/.

