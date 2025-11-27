Submit Release
Governor Kay Ivey’s 2025 Thanksgiving Day Message

Governor Ivey released a Thanksgiving Day message reflecting on Alabama’s blessings and offering warm holiday wishes to families across the state. She emphasized gratitude for God’s blessings, the strength of Alabama’s people and the privilege of serving as the state’s 54th governor. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

