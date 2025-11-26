Governor Ivey Shares Thanksgiving Day Message with Alabamians

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey released a Thanksgiving Day video message reflecting on Alabama’s blessings and offering warm holiday wishes to families across the state.

Governor Ivey emphasized gratitude for God’s blessings, the strength of Alabama’s people and the privilege of serving as the state’s 54th governor.

My fellow Alabamians –

On this Thanksgiving Day, I join you in giving thanks for the many blessings God has poured upon us – our families, our freedoms and the privilege of calling Alabama home.

As your governor, I am truly thankful for the honor of serving you. And I carry with me a deep appreciation for the strength and spirit of our people.

Like how a harvest begins with a single seed and is nurtured by many hands, the blessings we share in Alabama are the result of faith, hard work and the respect we show one another.

And as every harvest season ends in gathering, Thanksgiving is our time to convene – to hold close the blessings around us and give thanks for all that endures.

From my home to yours, may this day be filled with peace and hope for the season ahead.

Happy Thanksgiving, Alabama. May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama!

