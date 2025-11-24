Fletcher Roofing LLC to Attend Tucson’s Iconic 4th Avenue Street Fair, December 12–14

Tucson, Arizona

Fletcher Roofing joins Tucson’s iconic 4th Avenue Street Fair to celebrate community, craftsmanship, and local tradition.

This event is the perfect opportunity to connect with our community, celebrate local art, and give back to the city that supports us.” — Ben Wintermote, COO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fletcher Roofing LLC, a trusted name in Southern Arizona’s roofing industry since 2017, is proud to announce its participation in the 4th Avenue Street Fair, one of Tucson’s most celebrated and family-friendly events.This year’s fair—held December 12–14—marks another chapter in a Tucson tradition that began in 1971. Ranked among the Top 100 events in the nation, the 4th Avenue Street Fair brings together more than 350 artists, local businesses, and community members for a weekend of art, music, food, and family fun. The streets will be closed to traffic, transforming 4th Avenue into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly experience filled with creativity and culture.“Fletcher Roofing is honored to be part of such a long-standing Tucson tradition,” said COO Ben Wintermote. “We’ve proudly served Southern Arizona homeowners since 2017, and this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with our community, celebrate local art, and give back to the city that supports us.”Fletcher Roofing specializes in all types of roofing systems, from residential and commercial installations to repairs and replacements. The company is also recognized as a CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ Elite Partner—a distinction held by less than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. This certification allows Fletcher Roofing to offer customers an exclusive 10-year parts and labor warranty, along with a 50-year manufacturer-backed warranty on materials.Attendees can visit Fletcher Roofing’s booth to meet the team, learn more about premium roofing solutions, and explore how the company continues to uphold its reputation for quality, integrity, and community commitment.Join Fletcher Roofing and the rest of Tucson in celebrating one of the city’s most beloved events—the 4th Avenue Street Fair, December 12–14. Stroll the streets, meet local artists, and see why this fair has been a Tucson favorite for over five decades.About Fletcher Roofing LLCSince 2017, Fletcher Roofing LLC has provided high-quality roofing services across Southern Arizona. As a CertainTeed Elite-certified contractor with an A+ rating on the BBB, Fletcher Roofing offers expert craftsmanship, trusted warranties, and a commitment to service excellence. The company specializes in shingle, tile, metal, and flat roofing systems for both residential and commercial clients.

