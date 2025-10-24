Fletcher Roofing Responds to Tucson Storm — Local Experts with Insurance Experience and Industry-Leading Warranties

Roof Repair

A powerful storm swept through Tucson on October 11. Fletcher Roofing is stepping up to help homeowners navigate the recovery process.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A severe storm that swept through Tucson on October 11 caused significant roof damage across the area, leaving many residents seeking professional repair solutions. Fletcher Roofing , a locally established company serving the region since 2017, is assisting Tucson homeowners through the recovery process by offering guidance on insurance procedures, certified repair services, and long-term warranty support.Expertise in Insurance Claims and RepairsFletcher Roofing has extensive experience collaborating with insurance providers to streamline claim assessments and approvals following storm events. The company documents damage, coordinates directly with adjusters, and ensures all repairs meet the required industry and insurance standards. This structured approach helps property owners navigate claims with transparency and efficiency.Long-Term Presence in the Tucson CommunityFounded and operated in Tucson, Fletcher Roofing maintains a lasting commitment to serving the local community rather than responding to storms temporarily. The company’s local operations allow for prompt response times and continued support for completed projects. Since 2017, its focus has been on integrity-driven service and workmanship that aligns with regional standards and expectations.Certified Installation and Quality StandardsFletcher Roofing holds the CertainTeed Elite Certification, a distinction achieved by fewer than three percent of roofing contractors nationwide. This credential reflects adherence to rigorous installation practices, ongoing professional training, and customer satisfaction benchmarks. Through this certification, the company offers access to comprehensive manufacturer-backed warranty programs.Warranty and Consumer AssuranceRoofing systems installed by Fletcher Roofing include a 10-year warranty covering parts and labor, in addition to a 50-year manufacturer guarantee from CertainTeed. These warranties demonstrate a commitment to long-term performance and quality assurance.Recognition and Professional StandardsThe company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, underscoring its reputation for professionalism, clear communication, and reliability in project execution.Community Support and Assessment ServicesFollowing the recent storm, Fletcher Roofing is conducting roof assessments in the Tucson area to help identify and mitigate structural or weather-related issues. These evaluations contribute to community resilience and support timely recovery efforts.

