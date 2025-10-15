CoHost Collective Features Jason Turner and the E-Motion Wellness Podcast

CoHost Collective spotlights Jason Turner and the E-Motion Wellness Podcast, redefining mental health and recovery through honest, healing conversations.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoHost Collective, a leading platform highlighting impactful creators and brands in the podcasting space, has featured Jason Turner, founder of E-Motion Wellness , in a new editorial spotlight recognizing his work to destigmatize mental health and addiction recovery through the E-Motion Wellness Podcast.The feature, titled “E-Motion Wellness Podcast: Transforming Conversations Around Mental Health and Addiction,” explores Turner’s journey from military veteran and behavioral health advocate to podcast host and entrepreneur, showcasing how his podcast has become a bridge between clinical expertise, lived experience, and open dialogue.“There’s just something in the room when people start talking — the stories are the reason we do it,” said Jason Turner, founder and host of the E-Motion Wellness Podcast. “People overcome adversities that are absolutely incredible — they pursue their passions, they never quit, and that’s a gift to witness in real time.”A Platform for Purpose and HealingFounded as an extension of Turner’s outpatient recovery center, E-Motion Wellness, the podcast was created to amplify voices often overlooked in conversations about mental health, substance use, and trauma recovery. Each episode features guests who share deeply personal stories — from overcoming addiction and illness to rediscovering purpose after loss — offering hope, perspective, and practical insight for listeners.In the CoHost Collective article, Turner reflects on how podcasting has not only helped others but also deepened his own growth as a leader and advocate:“Hosting has made me more self-aware, more empathetic, and more curious. Every episode challenges me to listen more and talk less — that’s where real healing begins.”Recognition from the Podcasting IndustryCoHost Collective’s feature underscores the growing recognition of the E-Motion Wellness Podcast within the wellness and recovery space. The show’s blend of authenticity, empathy, and education has resonated with audiences seeking meaningful, stigma-free dialogue about mental health.“Jason Turner’s E-Motion Wellness Podcast shows how storytelling and vulnerability can change lives,” said a CoHost Collective editor. “He’s not just producing content — he’s creating community and connection.”About E-Motion WellnessE-Motion Wellness is a mental health and substance use outpatient center based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by Jason Turner, a veteran and advocate for behavioral health reform, the center integrates evidence-based clinical care with holistic approaches to help individuals heal physically, mentally, and emotionally. The E-Motion Wellness Podcast extends this mission globally — using conversation as a catalyst for awareness, compassion, and change.Read the full article at CoHost Collective: E-Motion Wellness Podcast.

