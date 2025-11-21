Cape Elizabeth and Greely High School Students Named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars

The Maine Department of Education is proud to announce that Sage Evans of Cape Elizabeth High School and Christopher Gilbert of Greely High School have been named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars—one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors. They are among just 161 students selected nationwide from a pool of more than 3.9 million graduating seniors.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program honors students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, and service to their communities. Only two students from each state earn this prestigious distinction each year.

Sage Evans – Cape Elizabeth High School

A graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School (CEHS), Sage Evans was selected as a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar for her academic excellence, leadership, and dedication to music and community service. At CEHS, Evans served as captain of the debate ream, sailing team, and ski team, and excelled as a musician—serving as first flute at Maine’s All-State Band Competition and principal flute for both the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Evans was also a National Merit Finalist, a Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist, and a recipient of the John Philip Sousa Band Award. She earned honorable mention in the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s High School Concerto Competition and placed third in Maine’s C420 Sailing State Championships two years in a row.

In 2021, Evans founded Maine Music Mentors, a student-led mentoring program created to rebuild and strengthen band programs following pandemic-related disruptions. Since its founding, the program has reached 140 students across three school districts.

Evans, now studying Public Policy at Dartmouth College on a pre-law track and competing as a walk-on for the Division I sailing team, credited Cape Elizabeth educator Mr. Matthew Clements as her most influential teacher. Through the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, he will receive a national letter of recognition from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

In her reflection on Mr. Clements’ impact on her, Evans wrote:

“Mr. Clements, through his never-ending thoughtfulness and enthusiasm for the topics we explored in class, showed me what could be achieved through my writing… I learned that my writing was a powerful tool for the advocacy and policy that I was so passionate about. Most importantly, in Mr. Clements’ class, I learned to love learning—something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

“Sage has always stood out for her rare combination of intellectual curiosity, kindness, and determination,” Cape Elizabeth High School English Teacher Matt Clements said. “She brought a depth of thought to every class and a genuine desire to use her learning in service of others. Watching her grow as a writer and leader was a privilege, and I have no doubt she will continue to make an extraordinary impact.”

Christopher Gilbert – Greely High School

Christopher Gilbert, a graduate of Greely High School and a current undergraduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was selected as a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar, earning recognition for his achievements in physics, mathematics, computer science, history, and music.

At just 12 years old, Gilbert wrote the award-winning book Quantum Mechanics for Kids, and he has continued to teach and inspire younger learners through presentations, classroom talks, and student-friendly science videos. He has pursued advanced studies in quantum information science through programs such as the Quantum Computing School for Young Students, the MIT Beaver Works Quantum Software Course, and the Wolfram Summer High School Research Program.

Gilbert’s accomplishments include: first place in Maine for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge, first place in Maine for the 3M Young Scientists Lab Competition, three-time first-place winner in Maine for National History Day, Rise for the World global finalist, and recipient of the Kotzschmar Memorial Trust Music Scholarship.

A dedicated musician, Gilbert plays piano and pipe organ, sings tenor in the Psalterium Institute Chamber Choir, and composes extensively—including “For Lewiston, Maine,” a piece written to honor the victims of the 2023 Lewiston mass shooting.

Gilbert shared his gratitude for this recognition:

“It is a tremendous honor to be able to call myself a Presidential Scholar and to be among a group of such incredible peers. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities it will afford me and for the recognition of my accomplishments throughout high school,” Gilbert said. “Throughout my whole time at school, I’ve had incredible teachers and counselors who gave me opportunities, support, and flexibility to learn more and pursue my interests. I always knew my teachers were looking out for me.”

Educators reflect on Gilbert’s accomplishments, sharing:

“Christopher embodies the hard-working nature of Maine people and the quality of education offered to Maine students. His greatest accomplishments are still ahead of him,” Greely High School Principal Karl Francis said. “He enjoys challenging himself and others around him. His presence, attitude, and impact on others were felt on a daily basis. We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see where his ambition, kindness, and intelligence will bring him.”

“Christopher didn’t just get selected to be a U.S. Presidential Scholar—he earned it,” School Counselor Johnna Mulligan said. “His willingness to think outside the box and work collaboratively made him an incredible student to support. I am so proud that he is from Maine and proud to have been part of his journey.”

Evans and Gilbert join more than 8,600 students who have been recognized nationally since the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program began. Their achievements highlight the dedication of Maine students, the support of their families, and the commitment of Maine educators who nurture curiosity, creativity, and leadership.

A full list of 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.