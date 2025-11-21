Maine DOE Update – November 21, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Register Now for MLTI’s “Maine Winter Classic” Student Event in March

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Maine Winter Classic, scheduled for March 2-6, 2026. | More

Maine DOE Invites Educators to Apply to Serve on Reading and Math Advisory Councils

In the 2025-2026 school year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) launched the Maine State Reading and Math Action Plans, twin initiatives designed to bring more evidence-based instruction, educator training, and academic partnerships into Maine classrooms. | More

Maine DOE Recruiting Educators for Statewide Professional Learning Series to Strengthen Instruction for Multilingual Learners

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is recruiting 120 certified educators to participate in a statewide professional learning series that serves as a key component of Maine’s coordinated Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans. These plans emphasize evidence-based instruction, multitiered systems of support (MTSS), aligned supports, and equitable access for all learners. | More

Maine DOE Teacher Leader Fellow and National Expert Highlight Collaborative Approaches for Multilingual Learners with Exceptionalities

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) professional learning on multilingual learners with disabilities was in the spotlight at this year’s Northern New England Teachers of English Speakers of Other Languages (NNETESOL) 2025 Annual Conference, themed, “Opening Doors Through Language and Literacy Instruction” and held on November 15 at Southern New Hampshire University. Through a joint session, Maine’s leadership in advancing collaborative, equitable instruction for multilingual learners with disabilities took center stage, bringing this emerging area of practice to educators from across New England. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Nokomis Regional High School Students Lead Technology Learning Across Maine Through MLTI SLAM Program

Students like myself from Nokomis Regional High School are using their technology skills for good as a part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) SLAM program, a statewide effort sponsored by the Maine Department of Education (DOE). I have had the amazing opportunity of participating in this program for the past three years. Short for Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine, this program gives students hands-on experience in digital creativity, leadership, and education. | More

Cape Elizabeth and Greely High School Students Named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars

The Maine Department of Education is proud to announce that Sage Evans of Cape Elizabeth High School and Christopher Gilbert of Greely High School have been named 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars—one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors. They are among just 161 students selected nationwide from a pool of more than 3.9 million graduating seniors. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.