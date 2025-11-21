Maine DOE Recruiting Educators for Statewide Professional Learning Series to Strengthen Instruction for Multilingual Learners

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is recruiting 120 certified educators to participate in a statewide professional learning series that serves as a key component of Maine’s coordinated Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans. These plans emphasize evidence-based instruction, multitiered systems of support (MTSS), aligned supports, and equitable access for all learners.

By expanding educator expertise in language-integrated instructional practices, this project aims to strengthen statewide capacity and close persistent achievement gaps for multilingual learners (MLs) across Maine’s schools.

Background

MLs in Maine continue to face persistent inequities in academic achievement. MLs are 3.3 times less likely than non-ML peers to meet mathematics expectations. They also experience a 38.9-point gap in literacy proficiency. When MLs receive sustained, language-integrated instruction grounded in the WIDA English Language Development (ELD) Standards, research shows they often perform on par with, or outperform, their peers.

This initiative aims to address those gaps by supporting WIDA ELD Standards implementation, strengthening collaboration between educators, and creating Maine-specific instructional tools and resources.

SupportEd Partnership

This professional learning series is offered in partnership with SupportEd, a nationally recognized leader in ML instructional design and educator development. SupportEd experts will deepen the integration of WIDA ELD Standards, strengthen scaffolding practices, and refine classroom tasks and assessments.

Professional Learning Series Details

This opportunity is open to a wide range of educators across Maine. Classroom and content-area teachers, ML specialists, and 660-certified educators are strongly encouraged to participate, as are school administrative unit (SAU) and school leaders, such as directors or coordinators of ML programs. The series also welcomes any certified educator who is committed to providing equitable, language-integrated instruction and is eager to strengthen their practice in the services provided to MLs.

Participants will engage in high-quality professional learning led by national experts in ML instruction. Throughout the series, educators will receive practical, classroom-ready tools and templates designed to support immediate application in their own settings. They will also benefit from statewide networking and collaboration, build strategies aligned to Maine’s Literacy and Numeracy Action Plans, and contribute to the co-development of new Maine-specific instructional resources that will support ML success across the state.

All professional learning sessions run from 3 to 5 p.m. The commitment is six sessions, with two hours per session.

Elementary Cohort (pre-K-Grade 5) Secondary Cohort (Grades 6-12) Session 1: January 20, 2026 Session 2: February 24, 2026 Session 3: March 18, 2026 Session 4: April 7, 2026 Session 5: May 4, 2026 Session 6: June 3, 2026 Session 1: January 22, 2026 Session 2: February 26, 2026 Session 3: March 20, 2026 Session 4: April 9, 2026 Session 5: May 6, 2026 Session 6: June 3, 2026

Application Process and Timeline

Educators may apply for this opportunity here: Building Capacity for Multilingual Learners in Schools. Applications are due on December 12, 2025, with notification of selection planned for December 19. Selection will prioritize a broad geographic representation, grade-level balance, and diversity of educator roles across Maine’s SAUs.

For more information, please contact Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist, at melanie.junkins@maine.gov.

The Statewide Professional Learning to Strengthen Instruction for Multilingual Learners is funded through Title II/Title IV state reservation funds.