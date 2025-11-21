Diane Shaw to Appear on Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane Shaw, trial attorney and owner of Shaw & Wiar, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how perseverance, detail-oriented strategy, and relationship-building have shaped her legacy in law and leadership. She also recounts personal experience of “saving” the family cattle ranch in Colorado.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Shaw explores the importance of using experience, intelligence, and passion to advocate for clients in high-stakes legal cases, and breaks down how mentoring, listening, and transformation of witnesses and clients alike can drive lasting impact.“A legacy maker means everything; it’s what we live for. Drawing upon decades of experience and relationships to help doctors, clinics, surgical centers in their (usually stressed) time of need,” said Shaw.Diane’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/diane-shaw

