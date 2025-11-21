Frishta Zalmai Jimenez Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frishta Zalmai Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of Bayshore Plumbers, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, independence, and courage have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Zalmai Jimenez explores the transformation that comes from embracing independence and turning hardships into growth, and breaks down how courage, self-trust, and perseverance can drive authentic leadership.“Every challenge carries the chance to rise stronger and lead with purpose,” said Zalmai Jimenez.Frishta’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/frishta-zalmai-jimenez

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.