RUSSO'S NEW YORK PIZZERIA ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS; TO EXHIBIT OPPORTUNITIES AT 2025 EUROPEAN PIZZA SHOW

RUSSO'S NEW YORK PIZZERIA TO EXHIBIT OPPORTUNITIES AT 2025 EUROPEAN PIZZA SHOW

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russo New York Pizzeria and Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, the internationally recognized New York–style pizza and Italian restaurant brands founded by Chef Anthony Russo, will present their European growth strategy and franchise opportunities at the 2025 European Pizza Show in London. The company is preparing to launch 25+ new locations across Europe, driven by strong demand for authentic American–Italian dining and fast-casual pizza concepts.“Europe is ready for true New York–style pizza,” said Chef Anthony Russo, Founder and CEO. “Our thin-crust, oversized slices and scratch-made Italian dishes reflect the flavors I grew up with. We’re excited to bring this taste of New York to new cities across Europe.”Two Growth Models for European Franchise Investors:1. Russo New York Pizzeria – Pizza by the Slice (QSR Concept)A high-volume fast-casual format offering:• Giant New York–style pizza slices• 18 gourmet pizzas in 12”, 16”, and 28” (Europe’s largest pizza)• Salads, flatbread sandwiches, and fresh-made pasta• 125–150 sq. m. footprint• Investment starting at approx. €250K2. Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen – Full-Service ConceptAn upscale dining model featuring:• An open exhibition kitchen• A signature mozzarella bar• New York–style pizza, fresh pasta, and chef-curated entrées• 180–350 sq. m. footprintMeet Russo New York Pizzeria at the European Pizza ShowEvent Dates: 26–27 November 2025Location: European Pizza Show, LondonBooth: E12About the European Pizza ShowThe European Pizza Show is the premier trade event for the HoReCa and specialty retail sectors, featuring 300+ F&B exhibitors and attracting over 10,000 international attendees.About Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian KitchenRusso’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is a domestic and international franchisor of fast-casual restaurants featuring classic New York–style pizza and authentic Italian dishes. Based in Houston, TX, Russo’s operates 52 locations across the U.S. and internationally in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.For more information: www.nypizzeria.com For franchise opportunities: www.russosfranchise.com

