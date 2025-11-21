RUSSO'S NEW YORK PIZZERIA ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS; TO EXHIBIT OPPORTUNITIES AT 2025 EUROPEAN PIZZA SHOW
RUSSO'S NEW YORK PIZZERIA TO EXHIBIT OPPORTUNITIES AT 2025 EUROPEAN PIZZA SHOWLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russo New York Pizzeria and Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, the internationally recognized New York–style pizza and Italian restaurant brands founded by Chef Anthony Russo, will present their European growth strategy and franchise opportunities at the 2025 European Pizza Show in London. The company is preparing to launch 25+ new locations across Europe, driven by strong demand for authentic American–Italian dining and fast-casual pizza concepts.
“Europe is ready for true New York–style pizza,” said Chef Anthony Russo, Founder and CEO. “Our thin-crust, oversized slices and scratch-made Italian dishes reflect the flavors I grew up with. We’re excited to bring this taste of New York to new cities across Europe.”
Two Growth Models for European Franchise Investors:
1. Russo New York Pizzeria – Pizza by the Slice (QSR Concept)
A high-volume fast-casual format offering:
• Giant New York–style pizza slices
• 18 gourmet pizzas in 12”, 16”, and 28” (Europe’s largest pizza)
• Salads, flatbread sandwiches, and fresh-made pasta
• 125–150 sq. m. footprint
• Investment starting at approx. €250K
2. Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen – Full-Service Concept
An upscale dining model featuring:
• An open exhibition kitchen
• A signature mozzarella bar
• New York–style pizza, fresh pasta, and chef-curated entrées
• 180–350 sq. m. footprint
Meet Russo New York Pizzeria at the European Pizza Show
Event Dates: 26–27 November 2025
Location: European Pizza Show, London
Booth: E12
About the European Pizza Show
The European Pizza Show is the premier trade event for the HoReCa and specialty retail sectors, featuring 300+ F&B exhibitors and attracting over 10,000 international attendees.
About Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is a domestic and international franchisor of fast-casual restaurants featuring classic New York–style pizza and authentic Italian dishes. Based in Houston, TX, Russo’s operates 52 locations across the U.S. and internationally in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
For more information: www.nypizzeria.com
For franchise opportunities: www.russosfranchise.com
